A jury has determined that St. Croix businessmen Warren Mosler and Chris Hanley breached a contract with and defamed the former operators of Cane Bay Beach Restaurant and Bar, awarding the two plaintiffs a total of $320,000.
Attorney Lee Rohn filed the lawsuit in 2005 on behalf of the plaintiffs, Joe Gerace and Victoria Vooys, and it took 17 years for the case to reach a resolution in V.I. Superior Court.
“Gerace and Vooys are so pleased that they have finally been vindicated for all of the bad treatment and lies they have endured at the hands of Mosler and Hanley,” Rohn said in a released statement.
Following a seven-day trial, jurors deliberated for four hours before reaching a verdict Thursday, according to a record of proceedings filed by the court clerk.
Attorney Joel Holt, who is representing defendants Mosler, Hanley, and their company Chrismos, told Presiding Judge Harold Willocks that he will submit a motion for renewed judgement as a matter of law, meaning the defendants want the jury’s verdict reversed. Holt also said he intends to file a motion for a new trial, according to the record of proceedings.
Holt could not immediately be reached Sunday for comment.
Rohn, according to court documents, told Willocks she will be filing a motion for the defendants to pay plaintiffs’ attorneys’ fees.
The 17-year case
The case began when the defendants “refused to give the Plaintiffs a lease and kicked them out of the Cane Bay Beach Restaurant and Bar,” according to Rohn’s statement.
While Gerace and Vooys “had made the restaurant and bar successful by catering to the diverse population on the North Shore,” trial testimony showed that “Mosler did not like the local crowds and wanted a more white, middle class restaurant,” according to the statement.
In response to public outcry, “Mosler and Hanley went on the Roger Morgan show and defamed Gerace and Vooys by falsely claiming they were always late on their rent and that they remained late on their rent and that they did not correctly operate the restaurant and bar,” according to Rohn.
“Chrismos went so far as to file a counter claim against the plaintiffs for one month’s rent,” which the jury determined was false, she added.
Further, she said, jurors found that Mosler and Hanley “had made intentional misrepresentations and breached their duty of good faith and fair dealing and had defamed the Plaintiffs by making false statements about them.”
Rohn provided a copy of the jury verdict which included a $100,000 award to plaintiffs for Mosler and Hanley’s breach of contract and intentional misrepresentation. Jurors also awarded damages of $60,000 each against Mosler and Hanley for defamation of Gerace and Vooys, and $50,000 each for their “reckless disregard” for the plaintiffs.
History-making opinion
Aside from the underlying contract dispute, the case prompted the 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals to relinquish jurisdiction over the V.I. Supreme Court in 2018, leaving the court subject only to direct review by the U.S. Supreme Court.
“This opinion represents a huge victory for the People of the Virgin Islands,” Rohn said at the time.
Mosler and Hanley had filed a motion in the civil lawsuit, arguing that the plaintiffs must post a trial bond after relocating from the Virgin Islands to the mainland. The lower court agreed and dismissed the case because of the plaintiffs’ inability to afford the trial bond.
The V.I. Supreme Court overturned that decision and ruled the statute that allowed for dismissal was unconstitutional, so Mosler and Hanley appealed to the 3rd Circuit.
Attorney Rhea Lawrence of Rohn and Associates argued that the 3rd Circuit could no longer hear appeals from decisions of the V.I. Superior Court, with the V.I. Bar Association participating as an amicus curiae.
The 3rd Circuit agreed that only the U.S. Supreme Court should have the power to review V.I. Supreme Court decisions.
Mosler and Hanley subsequently petitioned for review by the U.S. Supreme Court, which declined to hear their appeal.