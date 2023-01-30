ST. THOMAS — Acting V.I. Attorney General Carol Thomas-Jacobs announced that a Superior Court jury returned a guilty verdict against a man on trial for the 2018 beating death of an acquaintance.

The panel, following a trial that ended late last week, found Oral Christopher Smith, 44, guilty of murder following the assault that left 35-year-old Regina L. Powell dead.

- Contact Suzanne Carlson at 340-714-9122 or email scarlson@dailynews.vi.