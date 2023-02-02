The V.I. Police Department has referred eight cases of serious use of force to the V.I. Justice Department since 2019, but former V.I. Attorney General Denise George declined to prosecute any of the officers involved, according to documents filed in U.S. District Court.

The cases involved serious use of force by officers, including discharge of firearms, chokeholds, and a “head strike.”

