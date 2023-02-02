The V.I. Police Department has referred eight cases of serious use of force to the V.I. Justice Department since 2019, but former V.I. Attorney General Denise George declined to prosecute any of the officers involved, according to documents filed in U.S. District Court.
The cases involved serious use of force by officers, including discharge of firearms, chokeholds, and a “head strike.”
Referral to the Justice Department meant the police department’s Internal Affairs investigators had deemed the cases egregious enough to potentially warrant criminal charges, but prosecutors declined to take the cases to court.
The Police Department has been under a federal consent decree since 2009, after the U.S. Justice Department sued the local government, contending the department was violating civil rights by using excessive force on citizens — and that misconduct was not being properly investigated or corrected.
The department will not be released from federal oversight until officials can prove to a judge that reforms have been made, and the department has reached substantial, sustained compliance with the terms of the consent decree.
The department is required to report progress toward specific goals, and an independent monitoring team is tasked with ensuring the department is practicing constitutional policing.
At a consent decree hearing on Dec. 20, District Court Judge Robert Molloy ordered the government “to provide the Court with an update of the use of force cases the Virgin Islands Police Department submitted to the Virgin Islands Department of Justice for prosecutorial determination,” according to a report filed Jan. 13 by Acting Attorney General Carol Thomas-Jacobs.
The cases were listed in the Independent Monitoring Team’s third-quarter report, and included a “head strike” that occurred on Oct. 4, 2019; a chokehold on May 7, 2020; a chokehold on July 5, 2020; a shooting by police on Jan. 2, 2021; a shooting by police on April 20, 2021; a shooting by police on July 30, 2021; a shooting by police on Jan. 21, 2022; and a chokehold on August 20, 2022.
In each of the eight cases, the V.I. Attorney General’s Office “declined to prosecute,” according to the report filed by Thomas-Jacobs.
No explanation for the decisions was given in the brief two-page report, Thomas-Jacobs had not responded to a request for comment from The Daily News as of press time.
Thomas-Jacobs was appointed to the role in January after Bryan abruptly fired former Attorney General George, who had been serving in the position for nearly four years.
Government House Communications Director Richard Motta Jr. told The Daily News that Bryan “simply grew frustrated over the years with the lack of communication and focus on local matters under the purview of the AG’s office,” including troubling reports of unsanitary conditions at hte Juan Luis Hospital morgue on St. Croix.
The Justice Department is responsible for the territory’s morgues, and oversees the Office of the Medical Examiner.
There have been other issues as well, including the 2020 dismissal of a criminal case against three men accused of embezzling millions in federal funding to the Bureau of Motor Vehicles. The case was filed in 2017, but the defendants were never brought to trial, and a judge scolded prosecutors for essentially letting the case fall through the cracks.
