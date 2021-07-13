The U.S. Justice Department filed a complaint Monday, saying that Limetree Bay refinery officials publicly minimized serious accidents and chemical releases that endangered St. Croix residents’ health as early as December, two months before the refinery officially restarted operations.
The 19-page complaint was filed Monday on behalf of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, and comes after the EPA issued a May 14 emergency shutdown order, requiring Limetree to “cease refinery operations” after the repeated flares and oil sprays contaminated drinking water and crops.
Limetree Bay spokeswoman Erica Parsons said in an email Friday that, “To date, we have washed 700 cars, distributed more than 30,000 cases of water and paid over $1 million in claims for the May 12 flare incident.”
Simultaneous with Monday’s complaint, Limetree Bay filed a stipulation, “that acknowledges that the refinery is not currently operating and that Limetree Bay does not intend to restart the refinery at the present time.”
The parties have agreed on a number of requirements that must be met before the refinery restarts.
The complaint cites the release of “uncombusted hydrocarbons, and airborne oil droplets called ‘Flare Rainout’ at and from the Limetree Bay refinery,” and provides additional detail on the severity of the risk to residents.
On Feb. 4, “just three days after Limetree’s investors publicly announced the Refinery’s successful resumption of production, Flare No. 8, which towers 230 feet above the refinery, emitted Flare Rainout in the form of an oily mist with heavy oil droplets,” according to the complaint. “Many residents in Clifton Hill and other communities in the subdistrict rely on cisterns to collect rainwater for household use and to irrigate their gardens. At least 70 of these cisterns were contaminated.”
Exposure to flare rainout can cause “skin and eye irritation, skin hypersensitivity, liver damage and possibly carcinogenic effects,” according to the complaint.
In addition, “Flare Rainout can result in ‘flaming rain,’ when the oil droplets entrained in flare gases ignite as they pass through the flare flame and rain down, while on fire, on the facility and neighboring communities. Flaming rain constitutes an ignition source for vapors and combustible material both at the facility and in downwind neighborhoods.”
Between Feb. 4 and May 12, “on at least four occasions comprising at least eleven days,” the refinery emitted chemicals “at levels that had immediate and significant adverse impacts on downwind residents and required multiple public health advisories, the closure of schools and government offices, and the mobilization of the Virgin Islands National Guard and Fire Service,” according to the complaint.
Between April 19 and April 25 the refinery emitted sulfur dioxide at dangerous levels, and between May 5 and May 6, the flare emitted excessive hydrogen sulfide “on multiple occasions.”
VITEMA received more than 100 complaints from citizens about foul odors and “headache, sore throat and nausea,” and the EPA’s emergency response center “received nearly two hundred complaints from citizens complaining of the same noxious smell and similar health effects from May 5 through May 12.”
Between Feb. 28 and May 20, Limetree “notified EPA and/or VIDPNR more than 70 incidences in which it had exceeded applicable air pollutant permit limitations at the refinery,” including 35 separate exceedances at Flare 8, and “In Feb. 2021 alone, the defendants exceeded this limit for more than half the total operating time.”
After issuing the shutdown order, the EPA also learned that in December and January, “the refinery had at least two other significant emissions events,” according to the complaint. On Dec. 8, “during what the defendants publicly called a ‘minor refinery upset,’ the refinery emitted a large cloud of steam and light hydrocarbons from Vacuum Tower No. 3 that resulted in the temporary evacuation of some employees and the mobilization of the refinery’s fire department.”
During the January incident, “the defendants fed [hydrogen sulfide] into Flare No. 8 at concentrations that exceeded the 162 [parts per million volume] limitation on multiple occasions, and exceeded 5,000 ppmv for a number of hours during that period and 20,000 ppmv for at least 5 hours on Jan. 25,” according to the complaint. “During some periods in January 2021, [hydrogen sulfide] and [sulfur dioxide] were emitted from Flare No. 8 at levels at least as high as those during the April Incident,” and the refinery “cannot operate safely until the root causes of these problems, including systemic management issues, are identified and addressed.”
“Today’s action shows the Department of Justice’s commitment to enforcing the Clean Air Act and protecting American communities from harmful air pollution,” said Acting Assistant Attorney General Jean Williams of the Justice Department’s Environment and Natural Resources Division.
“EPA is committed to ensuring that Limetree Bay’s activities and operations comply with laws that protect public health,” said Acting Regional Administrator Walter Mugdan for the EPA. “Today’s action and stipulation further strengthen our work to protect communities near this refinery by securing a binding commitment from the company that any restart of operations or initiation of long-term shutdown activities, such as purging gases, must receive EPA’s prior approval. These actions advance EPA’s commitment to environmental justice and to protect clean air for those living in vulnerable and overburdened communities.”
The EPA has been monitoring sulfur dioxide and hydrogen sulfide levels around the refinery, but effective today, “EPA will temporarily suspend operation of sulfur dioxide and hydrogen sulfide monitors,” according to a statement.
“Limetree Bay committed in a July 12, 2021 binding agreement submitted in federal court that it will not initiate hydrocarbon purging activities without EPA’s prior approval,” according to the statement. “The company has also agreed to conduct air monitoring during those hydrocarbon purging activities. EPA also plans to conduct some of its own monitoring in the beginning of that hydrocarbon purging process to confirm that Limetree Bay’s monitoring is working properly.”
Limetree refinery officials have claimed they were not required to perform air monitoring under the terms of Trump-era requirements, but according to the complaint, the refinery had not been operating air quality monitors “as required by permit.”