The V.I. Attorney General’s Office refiled rape charges against a St. John man who has been awaiting trial since 2018, according to V.I. Superior Court records.
Richard Penn Jr., 54, was initially arrested on April 30, 2018, and charged with first-degree aggravated rape.
V.I. Police said Penn confessed to raping a 12-year-old girl a decade earlier, and Judge Denise Francois ruled that the statement was admissible in court.
The case has since languished over the last four years.
Five days before jury selection was set to begin on Sept. 13, Assistant V.I. Attorney General Eugene Connor Jr. filed a motion to dismiss the case without prejudice, meaning prosecutors wanted to reserve the right to refile the same charges in the future.
Territorial Public Defender Julie Todman argued that the motion to dismiss “is an unjustifiable procrastination tactic by the People,” and asked the court to dismiss the case with prejudice, so Penn would not be arrested again.
But Connor said prosecutors were not intentionally delaying the case, and two critical off-island witnesses notified them at the last minute that they would not be available on the trial date, necessitating the delay.
A judge said in 2021 that there would be no continuances “except in the direst circumstances,” and any party not ready to proceed after a jury had convened “could be assessed the costs of said jury,” according to Connor’s written response to Todman.
He recounted how prosecutors were initially ready to go to trial, but the defense asked for a delay. Prosecutors were ready for trial again in Nov. 2018 “when the Court cancelled jury selection and trial due to an insufficient jury pool.”
“During the four-year saga of the instant matter, the People have only requested one continuance — on October 4, 2019 — due to the unavailability of the victim,” Connor wrote.
“The procedural history of this case reveals numerous delays that were out of anyone’s control. It also cannot be reasonably argued that the defendant has suffered any prejudice due to the delays,” he added. “In fact, these delays have only served to weaken the People’s case over the years.”
The parties negotiated a possible plea agreement that was ultimately rejected by the Attorney General, Connor wrote.
Connor also argued that despite the lengthy delays, prosecutors have a right to reinstate charges because of the serious nature of the case.
“The victim in this matter has represented that the defendant repeatedly had sex with her from the time she was twelve to the time she was eighteen. The victim estimated that the defendant had sex with her over 200 times. The defendant confessed to having sex with the victim but has claimed that it was ‘consensual,’” Connor wrote.
While there is a three-year statute of limitations on most crimes in the Virgin Islands, there is no statute of limitations in the V.I. Code for certain serious crimes, including murder, felony child abuse and neglect, felony sex crimes, embezzlement of public money and falsification of public records.
“Other than perhaps murder, it does not get any more serious than this case. Further, this defendant poses an ongoing risk to other young females in the community because he is a pedophile,” Connor wrote.
Francois ruled on Sept. 13 that prosecutors did not cause unjust delay, and “under the circumstances of this case, which spanned a 20-month long cessation of jury trials in the Superior Court due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” the motion to dismiss without prejudice was warranted.
Prosecutors recently refiled the case, and charged Penn with four counts of first-degree aggravated rape, two counts of second-degree aggravated rape, two counts of first-degree unlawful sexual contact, and two counts of child abuse, according to court records.
He appeared in court for his advice-of-rights hearing Saturday, and was allowed to post property worth $374,300 to secure his release while he awaits trial, according to court records. The bail amount is not listed in publicly available court records.