The U.S. Justice Department has awarded a $400,000 grant to the V.I. government in support of the Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act, according to a news release from U.S. Attorney Gretchen Shappert.
The award is from the federal Office of Sex Offender Sentencing, Monitoring, Apprehending, Registering and Tracking.
The notification system requires convicted sex offenders to register in the states in which they live, work or attend school, and it directs the attorney general to issue regulations and guidelines to implement the act, the release stated.
“Sex offender registrations and notification systems are critical in our efforts to diminish the continued victimization of children subjected to sexual abuse,” Shappert said in a prepared statement. “Consistent with the law, convicted sex offenders are expected to comply with registration requirements. This process helps law enforcement protect our communities.”
Congress enacted Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act as part of the Adam Walsh Child Protection and Safety Act of 2006 to strengthen the nation’s sex offender registration programs and to ensure that sex offenders are effectively tracked as they move among jurisdictions, according to the news release. It includes requirements regarding the offenses for which registration is required and the information sex offenders must provide to registration authorities; reporting of changes; periodic verification of residence and other information; and the duration sex offenders are required to register.
The notification system also requires sex offenders to report travel abroad, which addresses the global concern over international sex tourism and trafficking.