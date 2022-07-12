Several organizations dedicated to civil rights and equality for residents of U.S. territories are holding a joint press conference today to urge President Biden to condemn the Insular Cases.
“Equally American, LatinoJustice PRLDEF, and the American Civil Liberties Union will call on the Biden-Harris administration to condemn, rather than continue to embrace, the Insular Cases, a series of Plessy-era decisions that established a colonial framework for the 3.6 million residents of U.S. territories,” according to a news release from Equally American, a nonprofit dedicated to advocating for equal rights for territorial residents.
V.I. Delegate to Congress Stacey Plaskett and other members of Congress, former Acting Solicitor General Neal Katyal, and individuals from U.S. territories whose lives have been impacted by the Insular Cases are expected to join.
“As part of a Supreme Court decision issued in April, Justices Neil Gorsuch and Sonia Sotomayor called on the Court to overrule the Insular Cases. Gorsuch declared that the Insular Cases ‘deserve no place in our law,’ and Sotomayor called the cases ‘odious and wrong.’ A week later, John Fitisemanu — a passport-holding, tax-paying American denied recognition as a U.S. citizen based on a discriminatory federal law despite his birth on U.S. soil in American Samoa — petitioned the Supreme Court to take up Fitisemanu v. United States and finally answer ‘whether the Insular Cases should be overruled,’” according to the news release.
The U.S. Department of Justice has until July 29, to tell the Supreme Court whether it will join advocates to call for the Insular Cases to be overruled, or whether it will oppose them. Civil rights organizations, current and former elected officials and judges from U.S. territories, leading scholars on citizenship and constitutional law, and others have joined to ask the court to strike down the Insular Cases.
“The Supreme Court will decide whether to take up the case, and with it, the call to overrule the Insular Cases, when it considers the Fitisemanu petition this fall,” according to the news release.