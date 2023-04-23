ST. THOMAS — Madras-inspired fashions, a regal red cape, and the splendor of Carnival costumery paraded across the Emancipation Garden bandstand on Sunday afternoon as children participated in the 2023 Best Dressed Doll Competition and Toddlers Derby.

Smiles, tears, and temperaments blended as some toddlers gripped their parents’ hands, fussed to be picked up, or waddled in the opposite direction of the judges in what was for many was their first major public appearance.