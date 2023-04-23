ST. THOMAS — Madras-inspired fashions, a regal red cape, and the splendor of Carnival costumery paraded across the Emancipation Garden bandstand on Sunday afternoon as children participated in the 2023 Best Dressed Doll Competition and Toddlers Derby.
Smiles, tears, and temperaments blended as some toddlers gripped their parents’ hands, fussed to be picked up, or waddled in the opposite direction of the judges in what was for many was their first major public appearance.
In the end, Kalaya Freeman won first place in the doll competition, followed by first runner-up Rylee Charleswell; second runner-up C’Asia Penn; and third runner-up Karis Amelia JnBaptiste.
Two-year-old Kalaya presented “A V.I. Cultural Caribbean doll” in a couture white peasant blouse with madras ruffles, coupled with a ballroom style madras skirt decorated with Swarovski crystals.
Rocking a head-wrap accentuated by live petals of the Virgin Islands national flower, the yellow cedar, she removed her top skirt to reveal a shorter, white knee-length skirt trimmed with madras. It was emblazoned with the Virgin Islands flag and images of the Division of Festivals’ first Carnival ambassadorial princess, junior miss queen and carnival ambassadorial queen. Her look was finished with white and madras tie-strap sandals.
“That’s history,” said Kalaya’s mother, Chanisha James, who also designed the outfit. “She’s illuminating our culture for the world to see.”
Other outfits on display included Rylee’s sporty white attire, with matching baton, headpiece and colorful back-piece, all trimmed in the Virgin Islands madras fabric. C’Asia modeled a yellow number with matching madras accents, pink flowers, and flag. And, Karis wore an all-madras long-fitted dress with white head wrap and a basket of fruit in tribute to an older generation of market women.
The contest also featured a replica of the white gown of Carmen Sibilly, who in 1952 won the first carnival queen title, and a similar take on the 2023 official St. Thomas carnival poster with its vibrant feathers. Other participants included Dream Lewis, Dena Maduro Wilkes, and Zara Davis.
Children gathered on the David Monsanto bandstand to listen to wild and glorious Bru Nansi and jumbie stories by Glenn Kwabena Davis and his apprentice Dvonte Newton, who had his debut.
Adrenaline pumped up for the derby and traditional games, as Carnival royalty joined other children from one side of the garden to the next in a series of running races and games, including egg and spoon, three legged, and Chinese jump rope.