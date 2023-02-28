The St. Croix Alumni Chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc. in partnership with Frederiksted Health Care Inc. celebrated National Children’s Dental Health Month by giving away free dental kits.

“The theme for Children’s Dental Health Month 2023 is ‘Brush, Floss, Smile.’ So, we partnered with Frederiksted Health Care and were able to give out over 100 kits to the community,” Chapter President, Didier Hughes III said of the event on Saturday.