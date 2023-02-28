The St. Croix Alumni Chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc. in partnership with Frederiksted Health Care Inc. celebrated National Children’s Dental Health Month by giving away free dental kits.
“The theme for Children’s Dental Health Month 2023 is ‘Brush, Floss, Smile.’ So, we partnered with Frederiksted Health Care and were able to give out over 100 kits to the community,” Chapter President, Didier Hughes III said of the event on Saturday.
He added that free dental kits “were given to kids and parents in our effort to encourage and promote healthy dental hygiene for their children, concluding a very successful event.”
The fraternity thanked FHC for its support with the initiative.
February is National Children’s Dental Health Month, and the month-long observance sponsored by the American Dental Association brings together thousands of dedicated professionals, healthcare providers, and educators to promote the benefits of good oral health to children, their caregivers and teachers among others.
“This is the first of many free community giveback initiatives this year that the chapter will continue to be participating in,” Hughes said.