Friends and family are remembering the life of Karen Hastie Williams, who died earlier this month in Washington, D.C.
“A pillar of our generation,” is how noted St. Thomas attorney George Dudley described his cousin, former colleague and good friend.
Another cousin, Ronald Lockhart, recalled childhood adventures with Hastie Williams, who was revered in her own right as a distinguished attorney, public servant and humanitarian.
“I really admired her and I could not keep up with her with all of the top-level boards she was named to,” Lockhart told The Daily News on Wednesday. “She was a very intelligent woman.”
Among the boards she served on were the NAACP’s Legal Defense Fund, newspaper giant Gannett Company, and the Federal National Mortgage Association, commonly known as Fannie Mae.
Hastie Williams is the daughter of Williams H. Hastie, who served as the Virgin Islands governor from 1946 to 1949, and Beryl Lockhart Hastie. She was married to the Rev. Dr. Wesley S. Williams, Jr., who is the Washington National Cathedral Priest Scholar and Chaplain and previously served as priest in charge of three churches in the Episcopal Diocese of the Virgin Islands. Williams, a Harvard Law School grad who had a distinguished legal career, is a member of the University of the Virgin Islands Board of Trustees and chairman of Lockhart Companies.
UVI President David Hall was among those this week remembering Hastie Williams, who died July 7, months shy of her 77th birthday on Sept. 30.
“On behalf of the UVI community, I extend my deepest sympathies to Trustee Williams, his family and the loved ones of Karen Hastie Williams,” Hall said in a released statement. “Our collective thoughts and prayers go out to you in this time of sorrow.”
In the statement released Tuesday, Hall said Hastie Williams earned a bachelor’s degree from Bates College in 1966 and a master’s degree from Tufts University in 1967. She would go on to earn a doctor of jurisprudence from the Catholic University of America in 1973 and later worked as a law clerk for Judge Spottswood W. Robinson II of the D.C. Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals and Supreme Court Justice Thurgood Marshall.
Lockhart told The Daily News that the late Supreme Court justice wasn’t simply Hastie Williams’ boss, but “he was her godfather.”
“When he died, she wrote and read his eulogy, and was interviewed on CNN about him,” he said.
Like Lockhart, Dudley also admired his cousin’s accomplishments, noting that detail shared in her obituary announcement “doesn’t even begin to express her warm personality, her wonderful sense of humor, and compassion for those who crossed her path.”
“It was truly one of her hallmarks,” he said.
Dudley also recalled Hastie Williams’ love for life and her spunk. “We were two Episcopalians at Roman Catholic law schools, which was an interesting experience,” he said. “At the time, I liked to consider myself a carefree bachelor; she was already married and pregnant with her first child. Nonetheless, she performed extraordinarily well.”
Hastie Williams served as associate editor of her law school’s law review, and at her graduation received awards for having the highest grades in two fields, her family said in her obituary.
Hastie Williams’ daughter, Dr. Amanda P. Williams of Piedmont, Calif., was in Washington, D.C., with family friend Corinne Van Resselaer when reached about her mother Wednesday. Hastie Williams died “after a 10-year battle with Alzheimer’s,” her daughter said while recalling her fondest memories. “I can tell you my mother’s most favorite place on earth was Magens Bay and even when she was sick, she would walk on the beach with my son and her other grandchildren and collect shells,” Dr. Williams said of her now teen-age son, who was 5 years old at the time. “I have a vision of her and him in my head, holding hands and collecting shells.”
She shared a hearty laugh when recalling another fond memory of her mother, whom she said “grew up in the governor’s mansion” but was always down to earth.
“She would be under an umbrella on a beach towel with her big sunglasses reading a trashy novel and falling asleep,” she said of her mother’s love of the beach. “That was her happy place.”
According to the UVI statement, Hastie Williams became chief counsel for the then-relatively new U.S. Senate Budget Committee in 1977, and thereafter was appointed by President Jimmy Carter — and confirmed by the U.S. Senate — to the position of administrator of the Office of Federal Procurement Policy in the executive office of the president. In 1980, after the change in administration, she went into private practice where she focused on legislative regulation, public and corporate contract law, and strategic diversity for corporations until her retirement in 2011.
“Throughout her career, Hastie Williams was a sought-after speaker and consultant on public contract law,” Hall said.
In addition to her work with Fannie Mae, Gannett and the NAACP, Hastie Williams served on the following boards: Chubb Corporation, Sun Trust Bank, Washington Gas Holdings, Continental/United Airlines, the National Lawyer’s Committee for Civil Rights Law, the Black Student Fund and was a longtime trustee of Bates College and Amherst College. In 2000, she was named a public life member of the IRS Oversight Board.
Williams was also an active member of St. John’s Episcopal Church in Washington, D.C., where she and her husband taught Sunday school.
In addition to her daughter and husband, Hastie Williams is survived by her two sons, Wesley Hastie Williams of New York City and Bailey Lockhart Williams of Washington, D.C.; brother,Williams Henry Hastie III of Los Angeles; grandchildren William Ernest Calhoun and Samuel Albert Calhoun of Piedmont, Calif.; Della Bathrus Williams and Carlisle Hastie Williams of New York City; Magnolia Jean Williams and Morgan Elizabeth Williams of Washington, D.C., and by numerous cousins, especially in the Virgin Islands, as well as countless friends in the U.S., England and Japan.
The funeral service is scheduled for 1 p.m. Saturday at the Williams’ home parish of St. John’s Episcopal Church in Washington, D.C. The service will be streamed live at https://youtube.com/c/StJohnsChurchLafayetteSquare.