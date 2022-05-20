ST. THOMAS — It was almost back to normal for the 49th commencement ceremony at Ivanna Eudora Kean High School on St. Thomas Thursday, complete with air horns and a cheering crowd. The graduation was the first in-person ceremony for the school since 2019.
One hundred-forty students graduated as members of the “Pushing Through to a Successful View Class of 2022.”
Acting Principal Alicia Leerdam shared some highlights of the class — 79 are male and 61 are female.There are 56 honor students, and almost half a million dollars were awarded in scholarships and grants.
Valedictorian Brandon Williams, who also was student council president, a member of the Honor Society, and the JROTC, was named the Student Leader of the Year. In his speech, he spoke about the importance of developing character.
“If there is one thing I want us to work on as a class, it is an unbreakable and unshakable character,” he said. “I know how stubborn we are, but once we have a sound character, there is no telling how far in life we can go.”
Williams will be attending Barry University in Florida to earn his bachelor’s degree in psychology. He ultimately plans to get his doctorate in counseling psychology, preferably at an Historically Black Colleges and Universities or HBCU. He would like to open his own psychology practice someday to provide a welcoming and safe space for people to come with their problems.
“I’m also really fascinated by how the human brain works and how connections are made. Connections are what makes us successful,” he said.
Salutatorian Candace Wade Franklin comes from a proud military family and will be joining the Navy. She plans to work in the field of logistics on a submarine. She was the Battalion Commander in the JROTC at the school. She will start training in June.
“It was a real joy to be a part of JROTC overall,” she said. “Throughout my four years, I have grown so much as a person. I really want to thank all of my instructors for pushing me, bringing me out of my comfort zone.”
For both, virtual learning came with some challenges, both social and educational.
For Williams, the hardest challenge of spending most of his high school years at home with virtual learning was not being around his peers, however, it did make him concentrate on his studies more.
“Because there really wasn’t anything else to do, I put my main focus on study,” he said. “My goal wasn’t really to be valedictorian. My goal was always to turn in my work and meet deadlines because I know my parents didn’t have the money to take me through college, so I definitely knew I had to get my grades up there so I could get scholarships and so forth, so it’s all about diligence.”
Franklin admitted it got depressing sometimes, but she kept her eye on the prize.
“With school being virtual, it was really hard at times because you would get discouraged, but you always have to keep in mind that there’s an end goal, and that end goal for me was graduating,” she said . “This school year, overall, it wasn’t easy. We went through hurricanes, then COVID, back-to-back. I want to tell the graduates to keep pushing forward because it is worth it. There is always a light at the end of the tunnel.”
Kean alumni Nisha Jones was keynote speaker, and she shared her own struggles with finding a direction following high school. After joining the National Guard, she went on to study clinical social work with the goal of being a mental health provider. She soon found success as a psychotherapist at the Philadelphia Department of Veterans Affairs. She currently has her own practice, Buoyant Living, on St. John. She told the graduates it was “OK to be a late bloomer.”
“Find your true north. Go where you’re pulled. Follow a dream of passion,” she said in her speech. “This is the beginning of what I hope is a beautiful adventure for each and every one of you.”