Backt-to-back crises including hurricanes and COVID-19 have negatively impacted the mental health and education of students, and are among two areas of critical need for V.I. children, according to data collected in this year’s Kids Count USVI.
The St. Croix Foundation for Community Development announced the findings during a virtual meeting Wednesday held to review the data contained in its Kids Count USVI 2021 Data Book.
The Kids Count Data Book, a national initiative funded by the Annie E. Casey Foundation, collects data in four primary domains: Family and community, Education, Health and Economic well-being.
Among the findings, 191 public school students dropped out of the school system between the 7th and 12th grades in the 2019-2020 school year.
The digital divide and lack of internet access negatively impacted student’s success in school, especially during the era of COVID-19.
The report also noted “the possibilities of long-lasting impacts on children” as the territory has endured compounded crises, like back-to-back hurricanes, over the past years.
One survey that gave a snapshot of children’s mental health occurred after the 2017 hurricanes, with the USVI Youth Risk Behavior Survey, conducted by the University of the Virgin Islands Caribbean Exploratory Research Center.
Among those surveyed, 22.5% of middle school students and 17% of high school students seriously considered attempting suicide.
St. Croix Foundation’s President Deanna James told The Daily News that nonprofits and government agencies are working to address youth mental health needs.
“So many of them are doing it, in really unique ways. For example we have a dance organization that thinks very intentionally around mental health support and social development,” she said.
James, who thanked partners including a number of government agencies and nonprofit organizations on this year’s count, said data collection was a challenge. She cited a lack of standardization between districts, noting that a low availability of data systems at government agencies continues to affect the territory.
The foundation, she said, is working with the Office of the Governor and nine government agencies on a Memorandum of Understanding relative to collecting and sharing data in the Virgin Islands.
“The key piece is policy, how do we ensure policies are being instituted, developed and enforced, so we can move the needle on conditions for families in the territory,” James said.
Already, according to Saul Sanitago, the Kids Count lead data analyst, most government agencies and nonprofits polled by the foundation utilize the Kids Count reports for policy drafting, research and grant writing,
According to the report, most government agencies and nonprofits expressed interest in additional information on children ages 14 to 18, a range that falls into a subgroup referred to as Opportunity Youth. The group is defined as those between ages 16 to 24, who are considered “disconnected” from school and work, according to the Kids Count report.
Nationally, Opportunity Youth are nearly twice as likely to live in poverty, more than three times as likely to have a disability of some kind, and nine times as likely to have dropped out of high school, the report said.
Santiago noted that while the Kids Count report began the effort, the foundation is still working to identify more data on COVID-19’s impact.
For example, he said, more data is needed in regards to the pandemic’s impact on children’s mental health.
The St. Croix Foundation, with the release of the data, will work to help stakeholders take action, according to James.
“We are excited to see what the work after the data collection looks like,” she said.