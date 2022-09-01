Territorial data indicates that children are suffering a mental health crisis much like their counterparts stateside.
A recent national report shows that American children are suffering from anxiety and depression at unprecedented levels, aligning with similar data collected in the territory.
Nationally, the number of children ages 3 to 17 struggling with anxiety or depression jumped by more than 1.5 million — from 5.8 million in 2016 to 7.3 million in 2020, according to the 2022 Kids Count Data Book released Wednesday.
The national data book also found that racial and ethnic disparities contribute to disproportionately troubling mental health conditions among children of color.
In 2019, 9% of high schoolers from all backgrounds have attempted suicide, but that number increases to 12% of Black students and 13% of students of two or more races.
The Kids Count Data Book, a national initiative funded by the Annie E. Casey Foundation, collects data on family and community, education, health, and economic well-being across all 50 states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico.
Although the territory is not included in the National Kids Count Data book, the St. Croix Foundation annually collects data for the USVI Kids Count, which is expected to be released later this Fall.
St. Croix Foundation President Deanna James told The Daily News that historically national data trends have correlated with data trends in the territory.
“We think that because we are sitting outside the national ecosystem that our conditions are radically different, but it’s actually not,” James said. “There is incredible alignment in some of those trends that don’t bode well nationally and here in the territory.”
The USVI Youth Risk Behavior Survey, conducted by the University of the Virgin Islands Caribbean Exploratory Research Center, gave a snapshot of children’s mental health in 2018, following the 2017 twin hurricanes, Irma and Maria.
That survey indicated that 22.5% of middle schoolers seriously considered suicide, and among high school respondents, 35.5% “felt so sad or hopeless almost every day for 2 or more weeks that they stopped doing some usual activities.”
“It’s a startling national crisis, but not surprising. Based on our own data on mental health, which is not taking into account COVID-19, we can only imagine where our young people might be today,” Lilli Cox, St. Croix Foundations communications director said.
Anna Scarbriel, who serves as Special Projects and Production lead, said that there is interest in conducting the Youth Risk Behavior Survey more frequently, as it is typically conducted every two years in the U.S., but that there is a lack of funding available.
Scarbriel noted that another challenge in data collection in the territory is a two-year lag time from when data is collected to when results are published.
“In the world we live in today, with COVID and other challenges we’ve faced as a territory, it’s imperative that government agencies and nonprofits have real time data in order to determine where to direct investments and support children in the most effective ways,” Scarbriel said.
The Annie E. Casey Foundation calls for lawmakers to respond by developing programs and policies to ease mental health burdens on children and their families. The foundation urges policymakers to:
• Prioritize meeting children’s basic needs, such as food, stable housing, and safe neighborhoods.
• Ensure every child has access to the mental health care they need, when and where they need it.
• Bolster mental health care that takes into account young people’s experiences and identities.
“It’s not just about compiling the data, but how to ensure the greatest degree of utility for the data that is presented,” James said. “A more holistic approach enables us to leverage scarce resources, having much deeper impacts. Policy is a huge part of it, but policies can’t be haphazard or myopic.”
While more children may be struggling with mental health due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Scarbriel noted that researchers have also identified “protective factors” at the individual, family and community levels that are linked to more positive youth outcomes.
“We still live in a village, versus other places in the country. The level of connectedness that we have is so much tighter, and that serves as the foundation for all the things that we can build upon,” James said.
To read more on the full results of the 2022 Kids Count Data Book visit https://www.aecf.org/resources/2022-kids-count-data-book.
For additional resources on mental health visit the Health Departments Behavioral Health website at https://doh.vi.gov/programs/behavioral-health-alcoholism-and-drug-dependency.