A King Airport employee and a co-conspirator are facing drug trafficking charges in connection with attempting to transport cocaine onboard a Spirit Airlines Flight bound for Orlando.
According to a news release from U.S. Attorney Delia L. Smith, 26-year-old Shakari Francis of St. Thomas, and Ahkoy Smith, 24, of Daytona Beach, FL, appeared before U.S. Magistrate Ruth Miller for an initial appearance hearing after being charged with possession with intent to distribute cocaine.
According to court documents, on Jan.11, 2023, Customs and Border Protection officers at King Airport were screening passengers on Spirit Airlines flight NK283 from St. Thomas to Orlando and “during the screening, Smith, a ticketed passenger on flight NK283, attempted to flee but was apprehended by CBP officers”.
A CBP canine later alerted to Smith’s “Jordan” backpack which was on his back when he was apprehended, according to the news release.
“Smith admitted that he packed his backpack and that it belonged to him. CBP officers inspected Smith’s backpack and discovered two brick-shaped objects wrapped in black tape which later tested positive for the presence of cocaine and weighed approximately 2.25 kilograms,” the release stated.
Further it noted that on the same day, CBP officers observed Francis, a Cape Air Airlines ramp agent, entering the men’s restroom located in the departure terminal shortly after Smith entered the same restroom.
“Francis admitted that he entered the restroom with two bricks of cocaine which he later delivered to Smith,” the release stated.
Francis and Smith both face a maximum penalty of 20 years imprisonment if convicted.
Homeland Security Investigations and Customs and Border Patrol are investigating, and Assistant United States Attorney Adam Sleeper is prosecuting the case.
U.S. Attorney Smith, no relation to defendant Smith, reminds the public that a criminal complaint is merely an allegation that a crime was committed, and all defendants are presumed.innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.