A King Airport employee and a co-conspirator are facing drug trafficking charges in connection with attempting to transport cocaine onboard a Spirit Airlines Flight bound for Orlando.

According to a news release from U.S. Attorney Delia L. Smith, 26-year-old Shakari Francis of St. Thomas, and Ahkoy Smith, 24, of Daytona Beach, FL, appeared before U.S. Magistrate Ruth Miller for an initial appearance hearing after being charged with possession with intent to distribute cocaine.