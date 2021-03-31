ST. THOMAS — Virgin Islanders gathered in downtown Charlotte Amalie on Tuesday to bear witness as the bust of King Christian IX was removed from its central place in Emancipation Garden to make way for “The Conch Shell Blower” statue.
“This morning is historic in many ways,” said former Sen. Myron Jackson.
Jackson said discussions and debate over the statue’s prominent location — and symbolic meaning — have been ongoing for decades, culminating in the passage of Act 8402, which appropriated $20,000 for the statue’s removal.
In December, senators voted unanimously to approve the legislation, sponsored by Jackson and Sen. Marvin Blyden, following a petition signed by nearly 1,300 citizens and grassroots community efforts led by Glen Smith, Jason Meade, Michael Vante and others.
“The people of these islands are taking a symbolic step to center our own story,” Vante told the assembled crowd Tuesday. “Monuments to colonialism and white supremacy have no place in spaces like Emancipation Garden.”
“His bust stands for an era of oppression, slavery and colonialism, which cannot be denied,” said Pastor Merle Malone of Frederick Evangelical Lutheran Church.
King Christian was Lutheran, and “our denomination has recognized its complicity” and issued an apology to those who have been historically oppressed by the church, Malone added, and affirmed that “all are welcome in the valley of Christ.”
V.I. Planning and Natural Resources Commissioner Jean-Pierre Oriol, who also serves as State Historic Preservation commissioner, said discussions about removing the statue began long before this summer’s Black Lives Matter protests on the mainland.
Oriol said he was surprised by the number of competing viewpoints he heard during discussions of the statue’s removal, and the four-foot-high bust of King Christian IX, which sat on a nine-foot-tall granite pedestal, “means so many different things to so many different Virgin Islanders.”
Activist K. Leba Ola-Niyi of the Pan African Support Group said that “we’ve been demanding” removal of the statute for 20 years, and “it’s time to tell our story and honor and respect our ancestors.”
Ola-Niyi said he’s going to work to see additional statutes erected in Charlotte Amalie to honor other deserving men and women who helped shape Virgin Islands history and culture “so our people and visitors can see Virgin Islanders from the St. Thomas-St. John district,” in places of honor.
Residents of all ages and backgrounds came out to watch the removal, including Frederick Bedminster, who carried a large Rastafarian flag. Bedminster said he wanted “to honor all Rastaman” and ensure they were represented at the ceremony.
Senate President Donna Frett-Gregory said Emancipation Garden and nearby Market Square were once some of the busiest slave-trading sites in the Western Hemisphere, and that colonial past “cannot be erased.”
But “today’s events represent growth, freedom and the path to self-determination,” she said, and the elevation of the Conch Shell Blower statue “places freedom front and center where it belongs.”
Jackson said the removal is an “acknowledgment that this is a sacred place.”
“Symbols are important,” said Lt. Gov. Tregenza Roach.
Roach pointed out that a number of Virgin Islands schools were formerly named for U.S. presidents and even an English poet, but have been renamed to honor Virgin Islands educators.
King Christian had an unusually long 43 years reign from 1863 until his death in 1906, and Jackson said he was considered the “grandfather” of Europe because of his longevity and royal bloodline, which wound through several other countries.
While he ascended to the throne nearly 30 years after the abolition of slavery in the territory, he “benefited from the exploitation” of Virgin Islanders, Roach said. “To this day, we still suffer the remnants of our enslavement of our ancestors.”
The bust was ceremoniously relocated to a space inside nearby Fort Christian, and Roach encouraged Virgin Islanders to now focus on other, less tangible obstacles to liberation.
“There are so many monuments to remove, especially the ones we carry in our minds, in our souls, and in our skin,” Roach said. He emphasized the need to teach the younger generation the lessons of the past, and “continue to learn and remove these barriers for our true emancipation.”