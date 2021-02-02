All school meal distribution sites are open again and fully operational after installation of a compressor to repair the air conditioning system at Arthur Richards K-8 School on St. Croix.
The facility resumed operations Thursday and is supplying meals to its modular campus, Claude O. Markoe Elementary School and the Renholdt “Rookie” Jackson Ball Park in Estate Whim — three distribution sites that were closed waiting the repairs,” according to V.I. Education Department spokeswoman Cynthia Graham.
The kitchen was closed for two days last week while the compressor was installed and tested by the department’s maintenance staff, who ensured proper cooling temperatures inside the kitchen before food service workers returned Thursday, according to the news release.
According to St. Croix District Director of Maintenance Davidson Charlemagne, local Occupational Safety and Health Administration representatives were briefed on the matter, which required the new compressor unit to be shipped from an off-island vendor. He said the department was not cited by the federal agency that oversees safe working conditions. Kitchen staff and union leaders were also kept abreast of the status of the repairs by Charlemagne and members of his staff, according to the statement.
All meal distribution sites on St. Croix and St. Thomas-St. John are open and fully operational, according to the department.