ST. THOMAS — The Knud Hansen Complex will remain closed for the rest of the week after employees tested positive for COVID-19, according to a news release issued Tuesday by the V.I. Human Services Department.
The department announced “that it is implementing additional COVID-19 mitigation procedures in light of positive COVID-19 tests this week,” including professional cleaning and sanitization at affected offices.
The statement did not indicate how many employees tested positive.
Knud Hansen will remain closed to the public through Friday, and will reopen Monday. “While the building is not unsafe, DHS is closing the building to ensure staff can maintain social distancing while testing and other enhanced protocols are arranged,” according to the news release. “All other DHS facilities on St. Thomas and across the territory remain open and operational.” The Meals on Wheels and Homemaker Services will continue to provide client services to the community while adhering to all health and safety protocols, and drop boxes will remain open and available for application drop-offs.
The department restricted client access to Human Services department sites in March and “a screening survey and temperature checks already in place at residential facilities, will now be required at ALL DHS facilities across the Territory,” according to the news release. “All staff and close contacts of the affected units are being notified to ensure their safety within the parameters of HIPAA guidelines. Additionally, DHS is working to provide support for staff members. The Department of Human Services requests prayers for all their staff, on the front lines, daily caring for members of the public.”
For more information about the department, visit the Human Services website at DHS.gov.vi or on Facebook at Facebook.com/USVIDHS.