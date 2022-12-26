Kwanzaa

ST. THOMAS — Mat-making workshops to bush tea sips, and promenade walks to sun salutations, this Kwanzaa season offers up a variety of activities to honor African heritage and reflect on family, community and culture that can be incorporated throughout the year.

The weeklong holiday, proposed in 1966 by professor Maulana Karenga, Ph.D., chair of Africana Studies at California State University, is celebrated, starting today and through Jan. 1, annually.