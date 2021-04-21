ST. THOMAS — What are the chances a new employee will end up running and owning the business that hired them 25 years later — in retail?
Jonice Hughes is that employee and L & C Milliner Department Store is the business on St. Thomas.
Hughes was in her early 20s when she came to the Virgin Islands with her husband, sister and children from Anguilla on a visa to find work. From its opening day in 1956, the dream store of Leslie and Claudia Milliner on Seventh-day Adventist Street had become a household name throughout the Caribbean, as well as the territory. Hughes walked through the front door in 1983, a stranger.
“This was my first job. And is still is my only job,” she said Tuesday while opening the shop.
The L & C Milliner staff, which at the time included some of the Milliners’ 10 children, started her on the second floor — today a rental apartment — cutting fabric and selling sewing notions and patterns.
Quickly Hughes became a floor manager, an office manager, responsible for accounts payable and payrolls and communicating with vendors, “until I could control everything,” she said.
By the time Leslie Milliner was ready to retire in 2005, his children were pursuing other careers, many of them on the mainland. He asked Hughes if she’d like to take it on.
“Mr. Milliner was always saying, ‘Okay, Ms. Hughes, do you want to continue so I don’t have to close it down,’” she remembered. “But I was afraid. I didn’t think I could do it for myself.” Milliner closed the store and sold off the merchandise. Hughes got a job at the V. I. Port Authority.
“I never stopped thinking about it,” she said. “Customers were encouraging me, saying, ‘If you did it for Mr. Milliner, you can do it yourself.’”
Before the year was out, she quit the job, leased the property and reopened the department store.
“Every rack was gone. The entire store was clean — broom-clean,” she said.
Hughes had reached out to some of her main suppliers in California and New York. “They said, ‘Yes, yes!’ They were happy to work with me,” she said.
More than 50 years in business, Leslie Milliner had built several lines of credit that allowed Hughes to buy the inventory she needed and sell it to repay the loan. Within a year, L & C Milliner was humming again, she said. The customers came back.
“I was lucky to have that,” Hughes said. “Nowadays no one wants to hear the word ‘credit.’ They want money up front.”
Hughes restructured, but kept the Milliner brand and her vendors, freshening the merchandise with clothes for every age and taste.
A kaleidoscope of colors greets the eye as one enters the shop. Beneath large “sale” signs hung from the ceiling, a woman can find a wedding dress, a skirt and blouse for work, casual wear for hanging out and every kind of dresses for girls, from 6 months to 16 years. A man can find suits, blue jeans and African-patterned shirts. Hard-to-find half sizes and G- or even H-sized bras are possible.
The store rebounded from the 2008 housing crash. Now Hughes is waiting out the COVID pandemic. Her shelves of school uniforms have languished for the last year as children stayed home learning virtually via Zoom.
Still, department stores like hers have shown staying power. From 1852 when the Bon Marché launched in Paris, they sprang up in every major city, including in the Caribbean. Cave Shepherd in Bridgetown, Barbados, opened in 1906 and is still in business.
I. Levine continues as a lingerie store on St. Thomas. Frenchtown’s La Belle Creole is no longer operating, but Asfour Department Store in downtown Charlotte Amalie is.
Cave Shepherd’s chairman Sir Geoffrey Cave was said to have observed that only three of every 10 family owned companies make it to the next generation. Although the Milliner children didn’t follow in their father’s footsteps, they’re glad Hughes did.
On a recent morning a group of Hughes’ Iota Phi Lamda sorority sisters including Dawn Milliner and Lynette Milliner Pilgrim stopped in with a large fruit basket and ceremonial plaque recognizing her as Businesswoman of the Year.
Leslie Milliner lived another 10 years to see his namesake department store continue under Jonice Hughes. Many people have never noticed it changed hands.
“That’s a good thing,” Hughes said. “He would be happy about that.”