After three years, the shores of Antigua is welcoming a familiar figure — a ferry boat.
According to a news release, the Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority and the Antigua Cruise Port welcomed the return of L’Express des iles from Guadeloupe.
L’Express has operated for 30 years, and gained a reputation for providing fast, reliable, and affordable service for French travelers between the islands of Guadeloupe, Martinique, Les Saintes, and Marie Galante — all French International departments — as well to Dominica and St. Lucia.
The ferry service was on hiatus due to the COVID pandemic and returned for the holiday season on Saturday with 415 passengers.
Colin James, the CEO of the Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority, and Charmain Spencer, ABTA marketing consultant for the Caribbean and Latin America, joined other ABTA executives to greet and welcome the passengers, the release said.
The visitors were met with by vibrant stilt walkers, dancers, and steel pans.
The ferry’s management company, Jeans for Freedom, said it was delighted to resume its charter services to Antigua. It has already announced trips for April and May 2023 and plans to facilitate those wanting to visit for Antigua’s Carnival in August 2023.
“We are elated to see the resumption of this intra-regional sealift because it helps to build both connectivity and capacity for the destination and is a step in the right direction for boosting regional travel,” Spencer said.
James also praised the return, noting “we look forward to growing this business with Jeans for Freedom because it’s great to connect Antigua and Barbuda with our regional brothers and sisters.”
“Antigua and Barbuda have always been a regional hub by air, and now we hope to also have it be a regional hub by sea,” James said.