Antigua and Barbuda tourism Authority officials and the Antigua Cruise Port team welcome the captain and first officer of L’express on Saturday as the ferry made its first post-pandemic trip from Guadeloupe to Antigua.

 Photo by ANTIGUA AND BARBUDA TOURISM AUTHORITY

After three years, the shores of Antigua is welcoming a familiar figure — a ferry boat.

According to a news release, the Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority and the Antigua Cruise Port welcomed the return of L’Express des iles from Guadeloupe.