Fourteen years after it was shut down over health concerns, the La Reine Fish Market on St. Croix will reopen today to much fanfare.
Sen. Kenneth Gittens and Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. are among the dignitaries expected to be on hand for a ribbon-cutting ceremony beginning at 11:30 a.m.
According to a Government House statement released Tuesday, only 50 guests will be allowed to attend the ceremony, which will be livestreamed on its Facebook page, due to social distancing guidelines.
The refurbished market consists of 18 individual stalls and 12 cleaning stations available for monthly rent to licensed commercial fishers. It will also have an ice machine, ADA-compliant restrooms, and a 20,000-gallon holding tank for fish waste — replacing the previous 5,000-gallon tank.
Rent for individual stalls at the refurbished La Reine Fish Market will be $150 a month for licensed commercial fishers and $75 a month for cleaning stations. Interested tenants should call the Department of Planning and Natural Resources’ Division of Environmental Enforcement at 340-773-5774.
The Gittens factor
Two years ago this month, and following a walk-through of the long-shuttered market with then-DPNR Commissioner nominee Jean-Pierre Oriol, Gittens pledged to prioritize repairs “to create a safe and sanitary place for fishermen to clean and sell their catch.”
He said in a statement following the February 2019 tour that one of his first acts after being re-elected was to call on DPNR, which manages the fish market property, to determine what resources were needed to reopen the market. At the time, he noted that while the adjacent La Reine Farmer’s Market bustled, fishers were forced to sell their wares near the location out of the backs of pickup trucks.
He added that little had been done to prevent the deterioration of the fish market, shuttered 12 years earlier, and which had sustained further damage in hurricanes Irma and Maria.
“The La Reine Fish Market is sitting in such a busy area of our community and is a real eyesore that must be addressed,” Gittens said at the time.
According to Gittens, the La Reine market was first opened in 2002 at a cost of $205,000, before it was shut down in November 2007 after a newspaper report cataloging problems with the market prompted a closer look by the V.I. Health Department.
The inspection by the Environmental Health Division under the Health Department “found poor drainage and plumbing, unsanitary bathrooms and other maintenance problems.”
Inspectors also found “full waste tanks, drains clogged with fish scales, and broken restrooms,” Gittens said. The Legislature, he added, approved bond funding in 2010 for the repairs and $650,000 was appropriated from several sources, but bids came in well above that figure. The Legislature appropriated additional funding four years later.
Gittens, following the tour with Oriol, said the DPNR head “was able to determine that significant funds for repairs remain unexpended” and that he would “continue to work closely with Commissioner Oriol and his team to ensure the fish market rehabilitation remains a priority.”
In the statement released by Government House, Oriol only had praise for the Bryan administration, noting “the department’s reopening of this vital community resource is an example of the Bryan-Roach Administration’s commitment to the local fishing industry, as well as to promoting entrepreneurship by providing a healthy and safe environment for local fishers and residents to buy and sell their catch.”
He added that DPNR is committed “to continued and long-term maintenance of this fantastic facility to support the local fishing community and their customers.”
The news release also stated that Bryan had a number of other projects that “would benefit the fishing community, as well as the charter and leisure boating industries, marine leisure businesses and support his overarching marine industry initiatives in the U.S. Virgin Islands.”
The projects include:
• $2 million to revitalize the boat ramp at Hull Bay on St. Thomas and for a new parking lot for boat trailers and storage.
• Legislation to appropriate funding for repair of Kings Alley pier, the Gallows Bay Fisherman’s Dock and repair of the boat ramp in Krause Lagoon.
• Repairs at Altona Lagoon.
• $1.75 million for the Ann Abramson Pier-South Tender landing to assist scuba shops and dive enthusiasts and to provide access for charter vessels visiting Frederiksted.
• $24 million for cargo terminal and dock improvements at St. Croix’s Gordon A. Finch Molasses Pier to relocate all cargo operations from Gallows Bay, allowing the latter to cater to mini-cruise ships and luxury yachts.