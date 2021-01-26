The V.I. Labor Department has launched an online portal for unemployment claims.
As of Monday, the website — https://myuiclaim.vi.gov — “is currently in full operation,” according to a news release from Labor Commissioner Gary Molloy.
“The transition will be seamless to the claimants as individuals will still visit the vidol.gov website and click on the ‘Apply for U.I.’ button,” according to Molloy.
“Thanks to the hard work of the Unemployment Insurance Team collaboration, the initial application process for the regular Unemployment Insurance program is now officially automated.”
The Unemployment Insurance Division has received 18,364 applications, including 4,005 paper and 14,359 online.
1,300 applications were duplicates, and the department received 130 new applications last week, according to the news release.