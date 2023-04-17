ST. THOMAS — Poised in a bejeweled orange gown, newly crowned Queen LaMonee Morris danced up the stage to soca music and greeted her fans after winning the Carnival Ambassadorial 2023 title in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Morris, 20, became the first to hold the new title under the Division of Festivals, replacing what customarily was known as “Carnival Queen.” She walked away with $15,000 combined in prize money — $10,000 from the division and $5,000 from Cardow Jewelers after the event held at the University of the Virgin Islands Elridge Blake Sports & Fitness Center.