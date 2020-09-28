Three years after being leveled by hurricanes Irma and Maria in 2017, Lanai at Limetree Beach, the seaside St. Thomas restaurant with the impressive view — and the equally impressive menu — is back.
Last week, the restaurant, located at the Wyndham Resort at Frenchman’s Bay, celebrated its “Grand Re-Opening,” with owners George Treacy and Matt Denton again bringing their Pacific Rim-style dishes of fresh seafood and meats. Diners can expect to enjoy their meals as much with their eyes as they do with their mouths. Color, arrangement, balance and texture are all taken into account before a dish has reached the customer’s table, according to Treacy and Denton.
Being that Lanai is located only a few steps away from Limetree Beach, diners will also be able to take in the views of the Caribbean Sea during the day and watch the sunsets at night.
The reopening is an emotional one for Treacy and Denton, who first opened the restaurant just eight months prior to the 2017 hurricanes.
“Words can’t describe how excited we are to be back open,” Treacy said. “The restaurant is completely rebuilt and brand new and the new arrangement of our seating provides some great views. We also have a new interior section that is not open yet that will allow us to open up our second Concept Dentons Island Steakhouse.”
Treacy added that they have an updated menu along with keeping some of the favorites from before.
“The bar is bigger, and the outdoor seating is all situated overlooking the water so every seat has a view of the Caribbean Ocean,” he said. “It also allows us for plenty of space for social distancing between tables.”
Treacy said of his co-owner Denton, who is also executive chef, that it was always his dream to own a restaurant. After rising from the rubble of the hurricanes, that dream is “back on track.”
For more information, visit Lanai at Limetree Beach Facebook page or call 340-774-4884.