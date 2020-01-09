Anguilla landfill on St. Croix remains closed “due to continued fire suppression activities at the site,” according to a statement issued Wednesday.
The V.I. Waste Management Authority said the landfill will remain closed today and “solid waste haulers are advised that municipal solid waste shall be received at the landfill from public bin sites and house to house collections only,” according to the statement from spokeswoman Melody Rames. “Drivers are asked to follow directions provided by VIWMA personnel and contractors. Failure to comply shall result in temporary suspension of disposal privileges, safety is of utmost importance.”
