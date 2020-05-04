The V.I. Education Department will distribute laptops and internet hotspots to eligible public school students today and Tuesday, according to a news release.
“Priority distribution is being given to these academically vulnerable students to ensure their ability to complete online assignments for the remainder of the school year,” Education Department spokeswoman Cynthia Graham announced in a news release issued Friday evening. “Eligibility to receive the electronics is based on students’ current academic standing, as well as the results of a Home Technology Information survey the Department conducted in early March. One MiFi device will be issued per household and each student who have not met the required 70% passing average will be issued a laptop computer or tablet.”
