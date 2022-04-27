The V.I. Port Authority and Royal Caribbean Cruise Line announced Tuesday the establishment of a Memorandum of Understanding late last year that will drastically increase the volume of cruise ship passengers into the territory, tripling passenger volume on St. Croix by 2023.
During a press conference held Tuesday at the Miami Beach Convention Center in Florida, Royal Caribbean Group representative Joshua Carroll said the company’s approach to the agreement was to enable growth.
“The objective of that agreement was to collectively grow the tourism business in the U.S. Virgin Islands. The number one and fastest way we are able to contribute is our passenger volume. We acted on that very quickly,” Carroll said.
At the height of passenger volume on St. Croix in 2019, the island saw 50,000 cruise ship passengers while St. Thomas saw nearly 500,000, but next year V.I. Port Authority Executive Director Carlton Dowe said St. Croix can expect 140,000 cruise ship visitors and St. Thomas can expect 750,000.
“We knew St. Croix needed some traffic and they [Royal Caribbean] made a commitment from the time they signed that MOU that we will see an increase in St. Croix, but I couldn’t imagine it would be threefold,” Dowe said.
Not only will the Frederiksted Pier see substantially more volume, but Crown Bay will begin to bustle with travelers as Royal Caribbean Group official Jayne Halcomb said the St. Thomas port should see a 70 percent increase in passenger volume.
The two islands are not the only ones to benefit from the influx, Dowe said St. John will also have an advantage as a direct ferry service will be capable of taking 400 people at a time from Crown Bay directly to St. John.
“What we had to do is diversify how people move around the territory. We can’t keep running from the water. Water must be part of how we move our people back and forth,” Dowe said. “So, all three islands will be benefiting as a result of this relationship.”
V.I. Port Authority Board Chairman Willard John said the agreement will bolster “significant and positive changes” throughout the territory and provides a unique opportunity for each island to distinguish itself from the collective.
“You know all of our islands, the three of our islands that are inhabited, we have our similarities but we also have our differences and this gives us the opportunity to clearly demonstrate our differences,” John said. “We are trying to get ready on all three islands for people to experience the topography and the geography, the people, and our culture. We are ready to accept and demonstrate our positive attributes.”
Before the pandemic, V.I. Tourism Commissioner Joseph Boschulte said 70% of all visitors who came to the U.S. Virgin Islands on vacation came via cruise ship and the arrangement between the two entities should garner a resurgence of industry in the territory.
The “welcoming news” of the additional volume “means the investment in the cruise excursion side especially, should start to begin,” Boschulte said, and “for all the workers who sustain their livelihood on it — it’s important.”
Some of those workers include those in the territory who are in retail, taxi drivers, restaurants, shipping yards, and excursion services.
Piggybacking off Boschulte’s sentiments, Dowe said he wanted the public to understand the correlation between extra passenger volume and “businesses that must participate and look at this as an opportunity for St. Croix.”