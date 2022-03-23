ST. THOMAS — During its inaugural voyage the Wonder of the Seas, the largest cruise ship in the world, arrived ahead of schedule Tuesday morning as it berthed at the Austin “Babe” Monsanto Marine Terminal in Crown Bay with 4,848 passengers and 2,150 crew members onboard.
The Oasis-class cruise ship is the fifth to be inducted into Royal Caribbean’s Oasis-class fleet, weighing nearly 237,000 tons and spanning over three football fields in length, and will be used for trips to Caribbean and Mediterranean destinations. It boasts an AquaTheater, waterslides, rock climbing walls, and eight onboard neighborhoods.
To welcome the Wonder of the Seas Captain Robert Hempstead, the V.I. Port Authority hosted a Plaque and Keys Ceremony, which due to rainy weather was moved from the pier to a conference room located in Crown Bay.
“We want to thank Royal Caribbean for the partnership that we have established and for their commitment to the territory and to the Virgin Islands people. As we speak today, Royal Caribbean is the only vessel traveling to St. Croix and we appreciate that,” Port Authority Executive Director Carlton Dowe said.
Dowe said he hopes to see more ship calls to St. Croix and attributes the “growth and development” of Crown Bay to the “relationship forged” between Port Authority and Royal Caribbean.
St. Thomas Administrator Avery Lewis, who came to the ceremony representing the V.I. Tourism Department commissioner as well as other government figure heads, said he, too, welcomed the Wonder of the Seas and its many visitors as the territory’s tourism economy has taken a hit over the last five years.
“It was only a couple years ago, in 2017, when we were devastated by a couple hurricanes and we had to start to rebuild and become better again. We were also impacted by this horrendous pandemic, but never the less the folks of WICO, and VIPA, and tourism are all continuing to work to make things better,” Lewis said. “It’s always a pleasure everyday to go out and see ships coming in, but it was a bigger pleasure this morning when I saw the world’s largest ship coming in.”