Contest Winner

Kervin Julien, left, stands next to his wife Vernalyn Ralph-Julien and Viya brand ambassador Julius Jackson on St. Thomas outside Viya’s office in Tutu, St. Thomas, after Vernalyn Ralph-Julien won a 2022 Toyota Corolla Sedan L.

 Photo by AYESHA MORRIS

ST. THOMAS — The lucky signs were there prior to Vernalyn Ralph-Julien hitting the Viya parking lot in Tutu on Saturday afternoon to accept a new Toyota Corolla.

It was Jan. 28 and her favorite number is 28. The car was white — her favorite color. And, it did not matter that she’d been called as a last-minute contender after another person was unable to be present for the event on Saturday.