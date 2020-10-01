A mentally ill man who has been waiting for transfer to a treatment facility in South Carolina is still in jail, in part because the local government fell behind on its payments to the clinic, according to testimony in V.I. Superior Court on Wednesday.
Attorneys are working to get the man, 34-year-old Jesse Valere, into an appropriate treatment environment because he was found incompetent to stand trial. But they have been repeatedly stymied by cash flow shortages and bureaucratic hurdles, leaving Valere in the custody of the V.I. Bureau of Corrections.
Intake discussions with Correct Care stopped abruptly “because, apparently, we were in arrears in some accounting matters,” Assistant Attorney General Jasmine Griffin told Magistrate Judge Miguel Camacho. “The government of the Virgin Islands seems to be indebted to Correct Care.”
Carnell Troutman, a case worker for the V.I. Health Department’s division of mental health, confirmed that he’d reached out to the company but “they were reluctant to provide any information because we owed them some money.”
Troutman said the department recently paid Correct Care $247,549.85 to cover the month of July, and Griffin said it’s unclear whether the company has received a payment for August.
It is unclear how many Virgin Islands criminal defendants are currently being housed at Correct Care and other facilities on the mainland or Puerto Rico — or how much money the government currently owes for their treatment.
The Virgin Islands does not have a psychiatric facility where inmates can be treated after being found incompetent to stand trial, or not guilty by reason of insanity. Government officials have repeatedly said there is not enough money available to construct one, leaving many individuals like Valere languishing in jail for months or years. V.I. Bureau of Corrections spokesman Winthrop Maduro responded to repeated inquiries from The Daily News with a text message Wednesday evening, saying he would provide information “tomorrow.”
Camacho asked whether Correct Care will be willing to accept Valere, and Griffin said that “he still has a space, so I want to say yes.”
Valere was arrested more than a year ago on Sept. 14, 2019, and charged with carrying or using a dangerous weapon after police said he damaged a woman’s vehicle and had a gravity knife in his possession.
His last mental health examination was in April, and Correct Care requires a psychiatric evaluation to have been completed within 90 days of intake, Troutman said.
Territorial Public Defender H. Hannibal O’Bryan and Camacho both said they want to see Valere transferred out of jail as soon as possible. The judge asked Troutman how quickly the Bureau of Corrections can get a psychiatric evaluation completed, but the recent resignation of a staff psychiatrist has slowed that process. At a previous court hearing for a different defendant on Sept. 23, St. Thomas Magistrate Judge Carolyn Hermon-Percell said the Bureau’s forensic psychiatrist Dr. Leighmin Lu had resigned.
Lu is still listed on the V.I. Personnel Department’s website, at a salary of $111,280. Maduro has not responded to repeated inquiries about Lu’s resignation.
It appears that Health Department psychiatrist Dr. Evadne Sang, who earns an annual salary of $139,999, has been left to cover the Bureau’s mental health needs.
Sang had previously served as psychiatrist for Golden Grove Adult Correctional Facility on St. Croix until her resignation in May 2019. Lu, who had been serving as psychiatrist for the St. Thomas jail, was left to cover the entire caseload for the territory’s criminally ill, and the Bureau struggled for months to find a replacement for Sang, who was eventually persuaded to return to government service.
Now it’s on Sang to evaluate and report on all criminal defendants with mental health needs, and Troutman said Wednesday that she’d requested two to three weeks to complete Valere’s evaluation.
But Camacho said that was an unacceptable length of time for Valere to wait, and Troutman agreed that he had been in jail “for a very long time.”
The judge ordered Sang to complete the evaluation within a week, and scheduled another status conference for Oct. 7.