As the nation’s average price for gas ticks above $3 per gallon for the first time since 2016, prices in the Virgin Islands are holding steady.
According to the Department of Licensing and Consumer Affair’s fuel price survey, prices have held steady for the last three weeks in the territory.
On St. Croix, the lowest price for self-service regular was found at Super Tanks Service Station for $2.690. The lowest price for self-service premium at $2.929 per gallon was found at Delma Service Station. On St. Thomas, the lowest price for fuel was found at Puma Bovoni at $3.319 per gallon for self-service regular and $3.679 for self-service premium. On St. John, the lowest self-service prices were found at Racetrack at $3.49 per gallon for regular and $3.59 per gallon for premium.
Prices begin to rise around this time every year and the American Automobile Association said Wednesday that the average price hits $3.008 nationally. The seasonal shift in prices is being exacerbated across the East Coast as the Colonial Pipeline, the source for 45 percent of the region’s fuel, was shut down for days by a cyberattack.