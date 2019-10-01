Latitude 18 and Vessup Point Marina on St. Thomas, prior to the 2017 hurricanes. A public meeting will be held at 6 tonight in Red Hook for the community to learn about proposed plans for the property.
ST. THOMAS — Community members are invited to a public meeting at 6 tonight in Red Hook to learn more about proposed plans for the former Latitude 18 marina and share input with developers.
“Currently, there is a dilapidated marina that is unusable and some structures, that was the former location of the Latitude 18 restaurant and bar, and parking area,” said Lee Steiner, who’s managing the redevelopment project.
Commented