Families and friends are advised of the passing of Laura M. Sanchez on May 27, 2023.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Jennifer M. Sanchez; father, Louis “Bobby” Sanchez; grandmothers, Joyce E. Clyne and Beulah “Muddie” Hodge; grandfather, James C. Jones; aunts, Pearl “Sherry” Swan, Orecia “Recie” Hodge; and uncles, Ralph C. Jones, and Kwame “Wayne” Moteliwa.