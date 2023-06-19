Families and friends are advised of the passing of Laura M. Sanchez on May 27, 2023.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Jennifer M. Sanchez; father, Louis “Bobby” Sanchez; grandmothers, Joyce E. Clyne and Beulah “Muddie” Hodge; grandfather, James C. Jones; aunts, Pearl “Sherry” Swan, Orecia “Recie” Hodge; and uncles, Ralph C. Jones, and Kwame “Wayne” Moteliwa.
She is survived by her daughters, Sharifa L. Malone, and Shausmae L. Malone; sister, Lucita N. Sanchez; brothers, Christopher Sanchez, Robert Sanchez, and Louis K. Sanchez; niece, Tiffany Mactavious-Russell; great-nephew, Jalen N. Johnlewis; great-niece, Aniyah E. Johnlewis; nephew-in-law, Roland R. Russell; uncle, Junior L Greaux; aunts, Judith P. Todman, Wilhelmina Greaux; great-Aunt, Rita R. James; cousins and adopted family too numerous to mention.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the first viewing to be held at Faith Christian Fellowship Church Alive in Christ on Friday, June 23, 2023, from 4 to 6 p.m. The funeral service will be held Saturday, June 24, 2023, at Faith Christian Fellowship Church Alive in Christ. The viewing is from 8 to 10 a.m. with the service to follow at 10 a.m. Interment is at Eastern Cemetery.
Funeral arrangements are under the care of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals and Cremation Centers of St. Thomas, St. John, and St. Croix.