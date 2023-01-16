The private law firm of Motley Rice stands to receive at least $23.35 million of the $105 million settlement that the V.I. government reached with Jeffrey Epstein’s estate — and the firm’s lawyers could earn even more in the future, depending on the outcome of a pending case against JPMorgan Chase.

The Daily News obtained a copy of the 2020 agreement through a public records request, which shows that the V.I. Justice Department retained Motley Rice lawyer Linda Singer and her firm on a contingency basis, meaning that they would earn nothing if the case did not result in a judgement or settlement.

