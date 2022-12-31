ST. THOMAS -- Senators endorsed a number of bills during the last session that began Thursday morning and ended in the wee hours on Friday.
The measures approved were:
Bill No. 34-0236, extending the eligibility for the Virgin Islands Higher Education Scholarship Program to part-time students.
Bill No. 34-0238, relating to courses of study in public schools to require that Virgin Islands and Caribbean history to be integrated into the curriculum for kindergarten through grade 12 and for other purposes.
Bill No. 34-0243, regarding the composition and duties of the Board of Naturopathic Physicians.
Bill No. 34-0253, to extend the exemption from the payment of real property taxes to certain real property.
Bill No. 34-0265, to establish the Office of Disability Integration within the V.I. Territorial Emergency Management Agency.
Bill No. 34-0271, amending the Civil Rights Act to include discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity as an unlawful discriminatory practice.
Bill No. 34-0272, to empower the executive director of the Taxicab Commission to hire the necessary staff to operate and manage the Taxicab Commission office.
Bill No. 34-0283, to establish “the V.I. Stenography Scholarship Fund,” which will fund a scholarship for individuals pursuing a certificate in stenography, court reporting, or a related field.
Bill No. 34-0357, amending the law relating to Real Estate Appraisers.