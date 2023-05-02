Criminal defendants have the Constitutional right to a speedy trial, but the V.I. Code does not have a Speedy Trial Act mandating time limits on prosecutions, and homicide cases can often stretch on for years without resolution.

The issue has been a recent topic of discussion with lawmakers, and Sen. Franklin Johnson, a former Bureau of Corrections officer, has been working to draft a Speedy Trial Act.

