Criminal defendants have the Constitutional right to a speedy trial, but the V.I. Code does not have a Speedy Trial Act mandating time limits on prosecutions, and homicide cases can often stretch on for years without resolution.
The issue has been a recent topic of discussion with lawmakers, and Sen. Franklin Johnson, a former Bureau of Corrections officer, has been working to draft a Speedy Trial Act.
Chief Territorial Public Defender Samuel Joseph testified at a Senate committee hearing in March that he supports such legislation.
Most states have a version of the law, “and we don’t have it. What that does is it expands the time frame that a case could be potentially held before the court,” Joseph explained.
For example, Augustus Abraham Martin was a 19-year-old with no criminal history when he was charged with killing Jeremie St. Rose in 2019, and was jailed for almost three years awaiting trial before prosecutors eventually dismissed the case. The V.I. Attorney General’s Office has not charged anyone else with St. Rose’s murder, and did not respond to questions for this article.
Martin’s situation is not unusual, and Joseph told senators that it currently takes an average of two years for murder cases to go to trial.
At a recent Senate committee hearing, Johnson also asked former Acting Attorney General Carol Thomas-Jacobs — who was confirmed as a V.I. Superior Court Judge on April 14 — if she would support a Speedy Trial Act.
Thomas-Jacobs said she doesn’t object to a time limit on prosecutions, but more funding and support needs to be made available so there are sufficient prosecutors and public defenders to handle cases quickly.
During the April 14 legislative session, Johnson cited the fact that some defendants end up spending more time in jail awaiting trial than they would have if they’d been convicted and sentenced of the charges against them, and asked for support for the Speedy Trial Act legislation when it’s brought forward.
“It’s something that I think we need to do to make sure defendants get a fair chance,” Johnson
