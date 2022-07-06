Members of the Senate Finance Committee drilled representatives of the Office of the Governor during Tuesday’s budget hearing over what they said was a lack of progress made by the Office of Gun Violence.
Senators questioned whether funding for the recently formed office, was prudent without available details of how it functioned.
The Office of the Governor’s Fiscal Year 2023 General Fund budget request is over $11 million, divvying the allocation between the office, the Bureau of Economic Research, and the Office of Gun Violence, which to this date has no documented mission statement, vision, or plan.
Committee member and Senate President Donna Frett-Gregory was blunt.
“We can’t continue to fund divisions, activity centers, etc., absent of us knowing exactly what direction the territory is going as it relates to the entity,” she said, adding that senators “reluctantly” passed the bill establishing the Office of Gun Violence.
On Tuesday, she requested information outlining the office’s mission statement, what it plans to execute, and details, but none were available to give.
Karl Knight, who serves as Gov. Albert Bryan Jr.’s chief of staff, said his office is still working on “a formal strategic plan,” but “we already have a vision and we actually are in the process now of tightening that up in a document that we can circulate that says this is how we will function.”
Antonio Emanuel, director of the Office of Gun Violence, added he was “waiting for the finalization of our contract with our consultants because that’s part of the model and part of the strategic plan. We want to make sure we are in concert with that program and make sure we are staying in how the model is supposed to work.”
The “strategic plan” will be done by start of the fiscal year, Emanuel said.
The John Jay College of Criminal Justice National Network for Safe Communities is being used for the assessment as it has been used in the past for the same undertaking, but Sen. Kurt Vialet questioned whether the stateside college was fit for the task.
“Do they understand the dynamics taking place in the Virgin Islands so we can formulate a plan to counteract the gun violence? Who is that know-how person,” Vialet asked. “The prior administration spent a couple hundred thousand dollars for a plan and it went no place. No place!”
The engagement between the college and the government had begun in the prior administration, Knight said.
“Yes, it didn’t go anywhere. This time around we are trying to actuate and use that data. So, they are familiar because of that initial engagement. They are familiar with the demographics and the lay of the land. This is our second go around with John Jay College,” Knight said.
Frett-Gregory was not impressed, explaining that she expected to hear that the office would be looking into the Department of Education’s data and birth records.
“I don’t want to belabor this but I have to. When we talk about gun violence in the territory, we continue to talk about VIPD. And I have long said when we actually voted on this measure that this is not a VIPD issue. This is an issue that starts from cradle to grave,” Frett-Gregory said.
The John Jay College, known for criminal justice, “that’s not our answer,” she continued.
“Our answer is how are we looking at cradle to grave, how are we looking at our university, how are we looking at our data, our test scores, how are we looking at our dropout rate. What is it that we’re looking at to determine what is the effect of this cause,” Frett-Gregory asked? “If at the end of the day we are filling this bucket, it is important we get results out of it.”
It was unclear Tuesday how soon the Office of Gun Violence would have its mission statement or specific plans for the office in place.
Sports, Parks and Recreation
The committee also received testimony Tuesday from these other agencies:
- The Department of Sports Parks and Recreation, which requested a $10.2 million General Fund appropriation
- The Office of Collective Bargaining, which requested a $1 million General Fund appropriation
- The V.I. Olympic Committee, which is requested a $300,000 General Fund appropriation.
In addition to Frett-Gregory, Sens. Marvin Blyden, Samuel Carrion, Dwayne DeGraff, , Javan James Sr, Janelle Sarauw, and Kurt Vialet were present at the hearing.