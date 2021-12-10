Despite concerns from the Office of Management and Budget, members of the Senate Finance and Judiciary Committee approved a bill that would mandate transparency and accountability from the Office of the Governor relative to spending COVID-19 relief funds.
At a hearing Thursday, Bill No. 34-0073, passed the second hurdle following unanimous support in July when it was first introduced in committee by the primary sponsor, Senate President Donna Frett-Gregory. The bill would require Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. to submit allocations of federal funds under the American Rescue Plan Act, also called the COVID-19 Stimulus Package, or any other unreleased federal funds, to the Legislature no later than 30 days after it passed.
At Thursday's hearing, Sens. Novelle Francis Jr., Carla Joseph, Milton Potter, and Steven Payne Sr. voted in favor of the bill.
Sens. Franklin Johnson, Genevieve Whitaker and Kenneth Gittens were absent from the hearing. Gittens has been on medical leave since Oct. 30.
During Thursday's hearing, Office of Management and Budget Director Jenifer O’Neal shared concerns with lawmakers, noting she is unable to support the proposed legislation while citing the executive branch’s responsibility to utilize federal funds received by the territory.
“Our local Legislature is not authorized under the Revised Organic Act to appropriate federal funds nor dictate how they are to be spent, unless specifically authorized by a particular Act of Congress,” O’Neal said.
In response, Frett-Gregory said “this bill is not intended to usurp the governor's authority. Rather, it demands that the individuals elected to represent the people of the U.S. Virgin Islands work collaboratively for the betterment of all of us.”
O’Neal cited Sections 3 and 4 of the bill as “contrary to Section 3 of the Revised Organic Act of 1954.”
Section 3 of the bill mandates that no more than $5 million a year from American Rescue Plan Act funding can be spent by the governor without legislative approval, and Section 4 states that final allocations of federal funding must be authorized by the Legislature, and any disbursement of funds must be in accordance with a legislative act.
Frett-Gregory said the bill was reviewed by the Legislature's legal counsel office, and that any potential conflict with the Constitution would have been addressed.
Attorney General Denise George was invited to speak at Thursday’s hearing, but was out of the territory. In written correspondence to the committee, she suggested rescheduling the hearing noting "the required due diligence to present a well thought-out testimony cannot be rushed in a day."
"Moving forward with this bill without such proper vetting will result to the detriment of the public’s awareness of the issues that would directly affect them,” George wrote.
Payne noted that similar legislation on transparency was passed by the 28th Legislature following the release of American Recovery and Reinvestment Act funds, signed by former President Barack Obama in 2009.
During Thursday's hearing, O’Neal took the opportunity to update lawmakers on the current status of relief funds in the territory.
The V.I. Government has received $1,391,317,102 in federal grants, and to date has expended $626,003,815, according to O’Neal.
Francis-Heyliger in hearing the news noted "we [the Legislature] do deal with the purse strings of this territory. This body should have some type of knowledge, information oversight -- this is a lot of money."
O’Neal explained that the $547,176,884 American Rescue Plan Act was “the largest and least expended” of the COVID-19 relief funds, adding that much of the other federal funding has already been expended.
She said the V.I. Government has a plan that outlines the intended use of funds, and it is adjusted as needs are assessed and as guidance is issued by the U.S. Treasury Department.
“All requests for Treasury awarded funds goes through a rigorous application process and the Office of Management and Budget has contracted a third-party to provide assistance with the oversight, administration and compliance of these funds,” O’Neal said.
Ernst and Young has been contracted through an RFP to provide oversight assistance, O’Neal said.
O’Neal also told lawmakers that there is a “huge level of oversight” from the U.S. Treasury and that her office must submit a federally required quarterly financial report.
She noted that further information on V.I. Government spending is available online at transparency.vi.gov or omb.vi.gov.