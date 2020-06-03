The territory’s first floating water park is poised to become a reality after lawmakers rallied behind a proposal last week to develop the “Splash Zone Aqua Park” at Lindbergh Bay Beach on St. Thomas.

The inflatable water park, the brainchild of the Olive family and CTC Charters LLC, aims to create a family friendly experience for both locals and tourists, while stimulating economic development and commerce in the surrounding area.

