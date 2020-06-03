A floating water park has been proposed for Lindbergh Bay on St. Thomas. The park itself would be surrounded by yellow rectangular barriers and consist of 28 pieces, from trampoline, sliding ramps and ladders to frog jumps, a spin door and a high balance among others. The attraction would be located between Walkers By the Sea and Lindbergh Bay Park, in the upper left area of the bay.
Daily News file photo
A rendering shows the Splash Zone Aqua Park planned for Lindbergh Bay.
The territory’s first floating water park is poised to become a reality after lawmakers rallied behind a proposal last week to develop the “Splash Zone Aqua Park” at Lindbergh Bay Beach on St. Thomas.
The inflatable water park, the brainchild of the Olive family and CTC Charters LLC, aims to create a family friendly experience for both locals and tourists, while stimulating economic development and commerce in the surrounding area.