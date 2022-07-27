The dream of home ownership in the Virgin Islands shouldn’t be a fleeting one, but the reality faced by prospective buyers in today’s economic climate is only getting bleaker and prompted lawmakers during Tuesday’s Housing, Transportation, and Telecommunications committee hearing to seek answers from V.I. Housing Finance Authority representatives.

The agency has launched a First-time Homebuyers’ Program, which committee members were pleased with but most said it was still not enough to adequately address the growing housing crisis.

— Contact Bethaney Lee at 340-714-9104 or email blee@dailynews.vi.