The dream of home ownership in the Virgin Islands shouldn’t be a fleeting one, but the reality faced by prospective buyers in today’s economic climate is only getting bleaker and prompted lawmakers during Tuesday’s Housing, Transportation, and Telecommunications committee hearing to seek answers from V.I. Housing Finance Authority representatives.
The agency has launched a First-time Homebuyers’ Program, which committee members were pleased with but most said it was still not enough to adequately address the growing housing crisis.
Committee Chairman Sen. Marvin Blyden said he and many of his colleagues were “very fortunate” to have been able to make the critical purchase of a home decades ago when inventory and inflation weren’t barriers as large as they are today.
“It frustrates me. There is not much land and space available or left, and for the little that is available, we need to ensure that as much of our people can get them because when it’s gone, it’s gone,” Blyden said. “We are from here and many of the land and homes being bought up right now are not from here and that’s going to change everything, everything.”
Sen. Kurt Vialet echoed Blyden’s sentiments. “We have been a bit lucky because we come from a different generation,” he said, but commiserating with the millennial generation added it was time for the government to “be aggressive in the housing market.”
The Housing Finance Authority’s First Time Homebuyer Program, which is funded through a $4 million appropriation from the Internal Revenue Matching Fund, is intended to supply mortgage assistance for moderate-income, first-time homebuyers but there are challenges.
The program only applies to single-family homes void of secondary income producing properties. The territory has few of these. Additionally, to be eligible applicants must not have had a legal interest in real estate within the last three years. If married, both individuals must be on the application, applicants must supply proof of residency for the last three years, hold a credit score of 620 or higher, and meet income requirements.
Dayna Clendinen, interim executive director of the Housing Finance Authority, said it also has supplementary programs that assist applicants to secure loans for up to $50,000 to acquire land to build single-family homes.
Even with the programs available, Sen. Janelle Sarauw said it just feels like she is being sold a “pipe dream.”
Part of the authority’s objective is to develop “innovative programs” to help Virgin Islanders on the path to home ownership but Sarauw said she is left searching for the innovation.
“On the homeownership end we can’t continue to buy a lot and build a home, we just don’t have,” Sarauw voice broke. “It’s really like selling me a pipe dream to tell me that this is what our plan is going to be for the next 10 years. The only land left is hanging off a cliff, only a millionaire can afford to build on that kind of property.”
Sarauw said the generation she represents is drowning in student debt, often making it impossible to qualify for loans or afford a loan.
“Anyone that went to college in this era, we are all in debt. When you are paying a student loan at $1,200 a month — that’s real,” Saruaw said.
She added “college can’t be a debt sentence” or a “barrier” to an already convoluted process.
“It’s a disaster,” she said.
The committee agreed it was time for government to step in and forge a path that provides the territory’s residents with an achievable means of obtaining a home. While nothing was decided, lawmakers noted that residents should be on the lookout for impending legislation to address homeownership in the territory.
“It’s a time where we can make opportunities for many home grown Virgin Islanders to own a piece of the rock,” or “own a piece of freedom city,” Blyden said. “It is critical we do our part and leave a legacy like our ancestors all did for us.”
The authority also updated the committee on its Emergency Rental Assistance Program. A total of 479 applicants have been paid to date.
Clendinen said there are 426 active cases of which 31 checks will be processed this week, and 291 are “diligently being worked on,” leaving the remaining 104 cases which are under review. Over half of the cases remaining are new applicants.
“For those waiting on their check, our goal is to have an additional 266 cases closed with a request for payment submitted by Friday, Aug. 5,” Clendinen said.
