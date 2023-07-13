Members of the Committee on Government Operations, Veterans Affairs and Consumer Protection sent two acts and two resolutions honoring “illustrious Virgin Islanders and institutions” to the Committee on Rules and Judiciary on Wednesday.
Bill No. 35-0029 is an Act honoring and commending Dr. Donna Marie Christian-Christensen for her service to the U.S. Virgin Islands that would also rename the Charles Harwood Memorial Complex on St. Croix as the Donna M. Christian-Christensen Virgin Islands Department of Public Health.
Testifiers and senators shared warm memories of their interactions with Dr. Christian-Christensen, who for years worked as a family doctor in the territory before embarking on a career in politics, during which she served as the Virgin Islands’ delegate to the U.S. House of Representatives.
Senate President Novelle Francis Jr. said the doctor and delegate had been a constant in his life.
“As public servants, a lot of times we do our work and we move on and we just go about our merry way,” he said. “And people forget about you. Nothing happens. And I think the work that have been done by Dr. Christensen should not go in that direction. Certainly, she need to be commended.”
Lawmakers also forwarded Bill No. 35-0041, an Act to posthumously award the Virgin Islands Medal of Honor to former Sen. Edgar Milton Iles for commendable public service and contributions to the people of the Virgin Islands.
Bill No. 35-0100, sponsored by Sen. Samuel Carrión, honors and commends the Music in Motion School of Higher Dance Education and its founder, Charlita Schuster.
A bill sponsored by Sen. Franklin Johnson, Bill No. 35-0101, honors and commends Dr. Olaf “Bronco” Hendricks for years of service to the people of the U.S. Virgin Islands in the field of psychiatry and social justice advocacy for individuals with behavioral health and substance use issues.
Hendricks’ son, Kai Hendricks, testified that his father’s contribution to the territory’s medical community has been nothing short of extraordinary.
“His dedication is built upon a foundation of unshakable humility,” he said. “A characteristic that has remained steadfast regardless of his surroundings or accolades.”