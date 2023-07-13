Members of the Committee on Government Operations, Veterans Affairs and Consumer Protection sent two acts and two resolutions honoring “illustrious Virgin Islanders and institutions” to the Committee on Rules and Judiciary on Wednesday.

Bill No. 35-0029 is an Act honoring and commending Dr. Donna Marie Christian-Christensen for her service to the U.S. Virgin Islands that would also rename the Charles Harwood Memorial Complex on St. Croix as the Donna M. Christian-Christensen Virgin Islands Department of Public Health.