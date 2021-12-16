Members of the Senate Education and Workforce Committee learned at a hearing this week from Education officials that the COVID-19 pandemic impacted student attendance with over half the public school population missing 10 or more days from classes during the 2019-2020 school year.
That bit of information further supported Bill No. 34-0144, proposed by Sen. Novelle Francis Jr., seeking to establish procedures to involve parents in school’s efforts to eliminate truancy. Committee members voted in favor of the bill, which was supported by Education Commissioner Raquel Berry Benjamin, during a Tuesday hearing. It will be forwarded to the Rules and Judiciary Committee for further consideration.
Berry-Benjamin said if the bill becomes law, it would have a “positive impact on the fight to eliminate truant behaviors.”
According to Stefan Jurgen, St. Thomas-St. John school superintendent, and St. Croix Deputy Superintendent Carla Bastian, students’ lack of internet access contributed to high absentee rates during the 2019-2020 school year.
“That’s why we increased the number of MiFi internet boxes that we provided to our students, most of our students should have that now, so they are more engaged with the curriculum,” Jurgen said.
Still, senators learned that even with the increased internet access, the Education Department reported 33.7% of students missed 10 or more days of school in the 2020-2021 school year.
At Tuesday’s hearing, senators were provided with a copy of the department’s Attendance Plan for Truants, that teacher’s and attendance counselors territorywide use to keep track of students.
Rather than taking a punitive approach, the plan looks to prevent absence and conduct check-ins with families to identify what may be causing a student’s absence.
Bastian noted that with the use of American Rescue Plan funding, the department will hire two truancy officers, one per district, to focus on the issue.