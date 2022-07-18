Keeping with its prior trend, V.I. Department of Education officials failed to show up to Friday’s Education and Workforce Development Committee hearing, which was cut brief after lawmakers were at a loss as to how to move forward with the hearing and the state of the territory’s public schools.
The hearing was scheduled on the heels of the V.I. Board of Education’s mandated assessment of every public school, which outlined troves of upsets that committee members, and the community, expected department officials to answer for and provide an actionable plan that addressed safety, security, maintenance, and environmental health concerns.
The absence of critical invited testifiers including Acting Education Commissioner Victor Somme, and other agency officials who served for nearly four years with Education Commissioner Raquel Berry Benjamin, whose abrupt resignation was announced late last month, Planning and Natural Resources Commissioner Jean-Pierre Oriol, Labor Commissioner Gary Molloy, and Public Works Commissioner Derek Gabriel made the hearing a waste of time.
Senate President Donna Frett-Gregory, a former Education Commissioner, expressed her frustration.
“As I sit here and I listen to the conversation around the V.I. Department of Education and our students and learning loss and maintenance of our schools and mental health issue etcetera, you know I have to say it just seems like we like to hear ourselves talk,” Frett-Gregory said. “We continue to talk about these things, we continue to apply pressure around these various reports but when you peel back the layers we have not gotten any further.”
Sen. Milton Potter also weighed in noting he was “a little lost” as to what questions to ask in light of the absent Education officials, “so now there’s just a whole lot of unanswered questions that I believe only the department will be in the position to answer.”
The lack of compliance from the department on the “eve of a new school year” had senators troubled, Potter said, adding that if he had to grade the schools on readiness for the next year it would be a D “at best” and “it is something that should concern all of us.”
But the reality is that neither lawmakers or the Board of Education have full insight into the state of the territory’s schools because V.I. Board of Education Chairman Kyza Callwood said the additional agencies mandated to help support the board with the heavy undertaking didn’t do so.
The V.I. Fire Service and the V.I. Department of Health were the only two ancillary agencies to participate in the evaluation of all public schools, while the Department of Planning and Natural Resources and the V.I. Department of Public Works failed to comply with the board’s requests.
The absence of information received from the respective agencies skews the assessment and “paints a particular picture,” but Callwood said if able “to get all of the documentation and put it together maybe a different picture would have been painted.”
It’s possible the state of the territory’s schools isn’t as grim as the board’s assessment depicts — riddled with fire, health, air quality, environmental, security, and facility issues — but it’s just as possible it is far worse.
“It is time our community hold us accountable. What are we doing about it colleagues? What are we willing to do about it? It’s all good to beat up on the education folks … but what are we doing about it? Nothing,” said Frett-Gregory, whose tenure at Education also was riddled with problems with maintenance and adequate school supplies. “I cannot continue to participate in this conversation with regards to how our schools are maintained. We see the situation. It has been tested and tried and it hasn’t worked. It’s time for us to change the narrative.”
The committee was also to receive testimony on a bill mandating that V.I. history be taught from kindergarten to 12th grade, but due to a lack of testifiers, and later a quorum, the hearing was adjourned.
Education officials meanwhile did not return calls for comment about reports that Berry-Benjamin continues to work in the Bryan administration, albeit a different position and at a lower salary.