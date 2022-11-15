Ousted At-Large Sen. Steven Payne Sr. has failed to secure a seat in the 35th Legislature as a write-in candidate in the General Election, but he is still fighting to clear his name after being expelled from the 34th Legislature for sexual harassment.

The other 14 senators in the Legislature voted to expel Payne on July 20, following a report by the Committee on Ethical Conduct, which convened to investigate a legislative employee’s March 15 sexual harassment complaint against him.

