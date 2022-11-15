Ousted At-Large Sen. Steven Payne Sr. has failed to secure a seat in the 35th Legislature as a write-in candidate in the General Election, but he is still fighting to clear his name after being expelled from the 34th Legislature for sexual harassment.
The other 14 senators in the Legislature voted to expel Payne on July 20, following a report by the Committee on Ethical Conduct, which convened to investigate a legislative employee’s March 15 sexual harassment complaint against him.
The employee described an incident where she said Payne lured her into his hotel room on Feb. 28 and propositioned her for sex, and used a firearm to “clear” the room, which made her feel “threatened and intimidated,” according to the committee’s report.
Payne, who served for more than 18 years as an officer in the V.I. Police Department, has denied any wrongdoing, and said during the July 20 Senate session that the employee who filed the report against him “was lying” and should be charged with perjury.
Payne’s attorney, Treston Moore, subsequently filed a lawsuit against the 34th Legislature and Senate President Donna Frett-Gregory, which is still pending in V.I. Superior Court.
The lawsuit is seeking Payne’s return to the 34th Legislature, back pay, and damages. The 34th Legislature will conclude its term in December, and members of the 35th Legislature will be sworn into office in January.
Attorney Joseph Arellano is representing the defendants, and filed a motion to dismiss the complaint. Moore filed an opposition to that motion on Oct. 21.
Arellano has yet to respond, and he filed a motion for enlargement of time on Nov. 7.
Arellano asked for two additional weeks, and said he “has been very ill” for the last two weeks, suffering from severe bronchitis.
Arellano asked the court to give him until Nov. 21 to file the defendants’ consolidated reply, “which will be most helpful to the Court in deciding the issues before it,” according to the motion. “This request is not being made for any improper or dilatory purpose, but rather is made solely as a result of undersigned counsel’s recent illness.”
V.I. Superior Court Judge Renee Gumbs-Carty has not yet ruled on Arellano’s motion, according to publicly available court records.
The complaint names Payne as a plaintiff alongside Noellise Powell, a St. John voter who is claiming her rights are being violated by Payne’s expulsion, and the Democratic Party’s decision to choose Angel Bolques Jr. to replace him as At-Large senator in the 34th Legislature.
Payne lost to Bolques in the primary election, and Bolques went on to defeat Independent challenger Sherry-Ann Francis in the General Election on Nov. 8.
The results of the election are still unofficial.
