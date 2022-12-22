TORTOLA— Residents are set to vote in a historic referendum on whether to approve same sex marriage in the British Virgin Islands.
The vote, however, will come after elections slated for May so as not to cause a distraction, according to Premier Natalio Wheatley, who in a brief, live broadcast on Monday, said the case triggered the first referendum in the country’s history.
The referendum comes about via a legal challenge before the territory’s High Court involving two female citizens who were married in the United Kingdom more than 10 years ago.
It is “our belief” that the people of the Virgin Islands “must speak clearly and loudly on their view on marriage” and that legislators should be “obligated to comply” with their wishes, Wheatley said. “This is the essence of democracy. This will be the first referendum in the history of the Virgin Islands. It will be held at some point after our general elections, so that the question can be considered without distraction.”
The United Kingdom, in 2001, ordered the decriminalization of homosexuality in its 14 overseas territories including the BVI. And as recently as July, a private members bill was introduced in the UK Parliament to make same sex marriage lawful in all British Overseas Territories, where it is currently unlawful.
The premier said the referendum will be part of the local government’s response as it continues to fight against the legal challenge mounted in the BVI court system by the local same-sex couple.
Wheatley told residents that a special meeting of his Government of National Unity Cabinet was held on Dec. 16 and the Cabinet decided to refer the matter of same-sex marriage to referendum, so that the electorate can consider and decide on the question on whether same-sex marriage should be legal.
“This referendum will give all eligible persons the opportunity to defend what they believe to be socially and morally right,” Wheatley said. “This referendum will also consider the question of whether new legislation should be introduced to provide in a domestic partnership with certain legal rights such as the ability to pass on one’s estate to their partner regardless of sex. This approach takes into account our obligation under the EU Convention on Human Rights while protecting the sanctity of marriage
BVI elections are constitutionally due by May and the House of Assembly must be dissolved by March 12, paving the way for elections.
“In response to this legal challenge the Virgin Islands government who is the respondent in this case, through counsel in the Attorney General Chambers, is vigorously defending our laws which clearly provides that marriage should be between a man and woman,” Wheatley, who also serves as Finance Minister said. “Importantly also, we are defending the ability of the democratically elected legislature of the Virgin Islands to make legislation on this issue. We believe very firmly that such weighty matters of social and religious significance must not be decided in the courts or elsewhere.”
Wheatley said that as part of the process for the referendum, a resolution will first have to go to the House of Assembly, debated and once approved, he and Governor John Rankin will decide on a date for the referendum. He explained that during this time, the electorate will be educated extensively on the issue.