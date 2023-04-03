Ocean Point Terminals say the owners of Port Hamilton Refining and Transportation still owe millions of dollars in payments for a shared services agreement at the former Limetree Bay Refinery in Anna’s Hope, according to an amended complaint filed in V.I. Superior Court.
The refinery and adjacent fuel storage facility operate as separate business entities on the same 2,000-acre site, and had split costs for infrastructure costs under a shared services agreement entered in 2018, according to the complaint filed Thursday by attorney Donnie King, who is representing Ocean Point Terminals.
But a disastrous refinery restart attempt in 2021 ended in Limetree Bay Refining’s bankruptcy, several class action lawsuits, and a shutdown order by the Environmental Protection Agency, after the refinery sprayed surrounding neighborhoods with oil and noxious chemicals.
Port Hamilton purchased the refinery at a bankruptcy auction in December 2021, and the fuel storage facility formerly known as Limetree Bay Terminals now does business under a new name, Ocean Point Terminals.
Ocean Point initially filed suit against Port Hamilton in June, after the refinery failed to pay its share of the services agreement.
In a second amended complaint filed Thursday, King said the terminal is continuing to provide services for the refinery, but Port Hamilton’s principals are still failing to fully pay for them.
The lawsuit “is a simple breach of contract action” seeking damages for non-payment of services provided.
Port Hamilton is registered in the Virgin Islands and Charles Chambers, President and Chief Executive Officer of Jamaica-based West Indies Petroleum Limited, is principal of Port Hamilton. David Roberts, owner of St. Croix-based Excel, is principal of Port Hamilton, according to the complaint, which says that Port Hamilton “acted at the direction, dominion, and control of WIPL and Excel.”
Chambers and Roberts organized “Virgin Islands Refining Company LLC,” or VI Refining, in Florida in December 2021, and the entity is the named general partner of Port Hamilton, according to the complaint.
“From its inception and at all times material to this litigation, Port Hamilton was grossly undercapitalized and was operating on the capital of WIPL and Excel,” according to the complaint.
“Indeed, WIPL and Excel made payments via wire transfer to Plaintiff for the services provided by Plaintiff. However, the total amount paid by Defendants, does not equal the entire amount due and owed,” according to the complaint.
The agreement provided for approximately 30 different services, including fuel delivery that created power “critical to maintaining the Refinery’s day-to-day activities,” according to the complaint.
The refinery’s new owners eschewed Ocean Point’s attempts to negotiate a shared services agreement prior to the bankruptcy sale, and “WIPL, Excel, and Port Hamilton initially attempted, unsuccessfully, to operate the Refinery themselves,” before entering into a shared services agreement with the terminals in January 2022, according to the complaint.
West Indies Petroleum and Excel “have paid millions of dollars” to Ocean Point for services rendered under a series of amended short-term agreements, but still owe millions, according to the complaint.
The refinery’s owners owed the terminal a total of $8.77 million as of November 17, and agreed to immediately send a wire transfer of $3 million under a new agreement in December, but began to fall behind on weekly payments again in January, according to the complaint.
As of Feb. 9, the outstanding total was $2.75 million, and Ocean Point demanded an immediate $1 million wire transfer on Feb. 10, but the company still had not paid as of Feb. 13, so Ocean Point terminated the latest agreement, according to the complaint.
“On the same day, Chambers, through his WIPL email address, sent an e-mail to Plaintiff advising that payment in the amount of $600,000.00 was forthcoming, for partial payment of the outstanding amounts owed to Plaintiff,” according to the complaint.
Ocean Point declined the offer, but despite the outstanding debt “continues to provide critical ‘shared services’ to Defendants and the Refinery necessary to maintain safe operations, including power. Thus, amounts owed and due continue to accrue,” according to the complaint.
The refinery has not been operating since the EPA shutdown in May 2021, but neither Limetree Bay nor Port Hamilton removed dangerous chemicals used in refinery processes from the site.
That led to a fire in August that prompted an on-site investigation by the EPA, which found that the chemicals leaking from neglected equipment posed an imminent threat to public health.
Port Hamilton has agreed to pay for all costs of removal, which was set to begin this month. But EPA representatives said at a recent public meeting that removal operations have been delayed to May because a contractor was assisting with emergency operations at the recent train derailment and chemical spill in Ohio, which have now concluded.
The EPA is requiring Port Hamilton to obtain a new Prevention of Significant Deterioration permit before restarting refinery operations, a process that could take years, and the company is appealing the order to the 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.
EPA staff are also planning to be on St. Croix for in-person outreach in mid to late April, and the federal regulatory agency will continue holding community meetings and updates about the situation at the refinery, EPA Region 2 Administrator Lisa Garcia said at the meeting.