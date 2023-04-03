Ocean Point Terminals say the owners of Port Hamilton Refining and Transportation still owe millions of dollars in payments for a shared services agreement at the former Limetree Bay Refinery in Anna’s Hope, according to an amended complaint filed in V.I. Superior Court.

The refinery and adjacent fuel storage facility operate as separate business entities on the same 2,000-acre site, and had split costs for infrastructure costs under a shared services agreement entered in 2018, according to the complaint filed Thursday by attorney Donnie King, who is representing Ocean Point Terminals.

