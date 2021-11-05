Attorneys involved in the criminal case against St. Thomas school employee Alfredo Bruce Smith have agreed on strict rules limiting who is allowed to review videos and other evidence that prosecutors say shows child sexual assault.
The parties agreed to a joint protective order, which is intended to protect the alleged victims in the case from having their identities disclosed publicly.
Magistrate Judge Ruth Miller signed the order, which was filed in U.S. District Court Wednesday.
All of the materials provided by prosecutors to the defense team are subject to the protective order, and can only be reviewed by Smith, his defense attorney, legal staff, investigators, experts and consultants hired to assist in his defense, according to the order.
The defense team is prohibited from distributing the materials or copies to anyone else without written authorization from the court.
“All materials produced in discovery containing the name or any other information concerning a child, a victim of the offense, or a parent or relative of a child or victim of the offense that are filed with the court in connection with pre-trial motions, trial, sentencing, or other matters before this court, shall be filed under seal,” according to the order.
Smith is allowed to look at the materials with his defense team, but his attorneys are prohibited from providing him copies of any information concerning children, victims, or their families, “including but not limited to any recorded copies of interviews.”
The parties must keep all sensitive documents related to the case “in a secure place and not accessible to persons not covered under this order.”
At the conclusion of the case, all copies must be either destroyed or returned to the government, and “The court may require a certification as to the disposition of any such materials,” according to the order.
Materials that do not contain a victim’s name or other sensitive information covered under the protective order that “are or become part of the public court record, including documents that have been received in evidence,” are not subject to the restrictions.
The parties may also ask the court to further modify the protective order as necessary.
Smith, 50, has been jailed since his arrest on Sept. 30.
He has been employed at Charlotte Amalie High School for 15 years and was working as a track coach and hall monitor at the time of his arrest.
Prosecutors have charged Smith with 13 criminal counts, including rape and sexual exploitation of a child.
Federal prosecutors say they have evidence indicating that Smith sexually abused dozens of underage boys for at least 13 years, and filmed himself raping students in the school, according to court documents.
According to court documents, a witness told federal agents about the accusations against Smith in April. The witness said that they had previously reported Smith, in 2019, to a school administrator, who did nothing.
Education Commissioner Racquel Berry-Benjamin has said the department is conducting an internal investigation. While Education spokeswoman Cynthia Graham acknowledged inquiries from The Daily News about the investigation Thursday, the department has not provided any details on its investigation.