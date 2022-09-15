Historic preservation bill town hall set for today
V.I. Legislature Committee on Economic Development and Agriculture Chairman Sen. Kenneth Gittens will host a town hall meeting today at 5:30 p.m. in the Franklin Powell Sr. Park on St. John.
The topic of the meeting will be Historic Preservation Bill 21-0222. The bill aims to identify specific buildings and locations as historic preservation sites to relieve other properties in the downtown area from “strict historic preservation restrictions,” according to the bill request.
Love City Pan Dragons accepting new members
St. John’s longest-running steel orchestra is accepting new members through Oct. 1. Ages 8 and up are welcome. No experience is necessary.
Members must be available for practices Fridays 3 to 6 p.m. and Saturdays noon to 3 p.m. For more information, email lovecitypandragons@gmail.com or text or call 340-690-2420.
Registration open for Friends’ Paddle the Park
Friends of Virgin Islands National Park’s annual Paddle the Park event is on for Nov. 13, and registration is now open for participants.
This family-friendly event is open to all ages and skill levels, and raises funds for programs like turtle protection, mangrove research and restoration, and coral reef protection.
Paddle boards can be rented from the Friends for the event. The organization is also seeking volunteers for the event. To register for the race, visit www.friendsvinp.org/paddle, and to sign up to volunteer, email jstone@friendsvinp.org.
Teams sought for Chaotic Kayak event
The 10th annual Chaotic Kayak event in support of Team River Runner’s Wounded Veterans program is set for Oct. 30, and teams are now welcome to register for the race.
Teams of up to three can compete in this fun race in Cruz Bay, where participants are encouraged to squirt each other with water guns as they pursue first place. Every $100 each team raises gives that team a five-second head start in the race.
Veteran teams will compete in this year’s race, and donations can be made toward those teams as well. Funds raised will support trips to St. John for wounded veterans and their spouses. To donate or to sign up a team, visit www.chaotickayak.com.