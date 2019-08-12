The public is invited to attend a panel discussion on the territory’s political relation to the United States being sponsored by the League of Women Voters of the V.I. at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Caribbean Genealogical Library in Al Cohen Plaza on Raphune Hill, St. Thomas.
Speakers will include Lt. Gov. Tregenza Roach and Dr. Malik Sekou, project director of Our Quest for a Territorial Constitution. The program will also be live-streamed on facebook.com/wtjx.
