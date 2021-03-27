Every year, turtle conservancies celebrate the start of nesting season, and today’s turtle season kickoff hosted by the St. Croix Environmental Association is no exception.
The reality though is that sea turtles are nesting on beaches every month of the year, local naturalists say. Late March is the moment giant leatherbacks return to nest on St. Croix.
Claudia Lombard at Sandy Point National Wildlife Refuge reports five leatherback nests so far in the refuge. St. Croix’s Ha’Penny Beach is another hot spot.
“They spend most of their time in the northern Atlantic Ocean where there are lots of jellyfish,” Lombard said. “They get big and fat and strong, and then make the long migration to the tropics. The nests peak in April and May.”
But leatherbacks, which are considered a “vulnerable,” species are returning to St. Croix — and only rarely to St. John or St. Thomas — in drastically fewer numbers, the Environmental Association’s Jennifer Valiulis observes.
“Many scientists are working on understanding why,” she said. “There are many factors; loss of nesting grounds, or strangling in long lines and fishing nets. Here in St. Croix we have a protected area for them in the wildlife refuge, but they might not go to that beach. If they were nesting in a place for 20 years and suddenly there’s a development on it, they don’t know where to go.
“Naturally there are statistics. We think that out of every 1,000 eggs laid, only one turtle survives to adulthood,” Valiulis said. “It sounds awful, but they lay nests for decades over their lifetimes. Some leatherbacks have been nesting at Sandy Point for 30 years.”
During one short nesting season, a leatherback sea turtle lays from five to as many as 11 nests, each with 80 to 100 eggs.
“That’s their survival strategy,” Valiulis said, “to lay a ton of eggs.”
Naturalists go to great lengths to support turtle nesting. Sandy Point Refuge closes to the public from April to September, the most vulnerable time for the nests. If, based on the ocean currents, it looks like parts of the beach will erode, they move the nests from the area, and when the turtles hatch, they manage mongoose and other predators.
Not everyone’s a naturalist, though.
“We’ve had people building illegal bonfires on the beach. We lose an entire nest because people cooked on it. Hatchlings get stuck in trash left on the beach, and beach umbrellas impact the nests when their spikes are buried in the sand,” Valiulis said.
That’s the reason for events like the season launch at Southgate Coastal Reserve: to raise awareness of how beachgoers interact with the habitat.
“It’s really for us,” Valiulis said. “The turtles are always there.”